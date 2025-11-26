Alix Earle Net Worth 2025: How Much Money the Influencer Has

Image Credit: FilmMagic

Alix Earle has become one of the most recognizable faces on social media in just a few short years. What started as viral “Get Ready With Me” videos on TikTok quickly turned into a full-scale career with major brand deals, media projects, and business opportunities.

More recently, the 24-year-old took the ballroom floor by storm on Dancing With the Stars Season 34 with pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy. She made it all the way to the finale—finishing as first runner-up—and earned praise for her powerful routines and determination under pressure.

Below, learn more about what Earle does for a living, her estimated net worth in 2025, and how she built her wealth.

What Does Alix Earle Do for a Living?

Over time, Earle has turned her social-media fame into a diversified career. She works as an influencer, content creator, model and brand partner, collaborating with major beauty and lifestyle companies through paid partnerships and sponsorships.

She has also expanded into business and entrepreneurship. In 2025, she signed an equity deal with a beverage brand and began investing in other ventures, signaling that she now treats her personal brand as a full-scale business.

What Is Alix Earle’s Net Worth in 2025?

As of 2025, Earle’s net worth is widely estimated to be in the tens of millions, with outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth placing her around the $20 million range.

According to Forbes, she earned about $8 million as of June 2025.

How Did Alix Earle Make Her Money?

Earle first rose to fame on TikTok with her honest “Get Ready With Me” videos, where she shared her personal struggles with acne, body image, and daily life—content that resonated widely and helped her build a massive following. That viral success became the foundation of her wealth.

She now earns significant income through sponsored posts on platforms like TikTok and Instagram, where brands pay premium rates for access to her audience. Beyond social media, Earle has expanded into modeling, podcasting and business investments, turning her online popularity into a multi-stream business operation.

Her reach and influence earned her a spot on Forbes’ 2025 list of Top Creators.