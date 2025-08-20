‘Anniversary’ Movie: Release Date, Cast, Plot & More About the Diane Lane Film

Image Credit: Getty Images

The fall of 2025 is packed with a strong movie lineup, and Anniversary is one of the most highly upcoming antiquated theatrical releases! Featuring a star-studded cast, the Lionsgate film led by Diane Lane had its official trailer released in August 2025, and by the looks of it, the movie is a thrill ride for viewers.

Below, Hollywood Life has the latest updates on the upcoming Anniversary movie.

What Is the Anniversary Movie About?

The official plot synopsis for Anniversary centers on “a close-knit family [who] is caught in the turmoil of a controversial rising movement known as ‘The Change.’ Ellen and Paul witness their lives fall apart when Ellen’s former student Liz reappears and starts dating their son.”

“As Liz becomes a part of the Taylor family, tensions rise and loyalties are tested,” the synopsis continues. “Liz’s role in ‘The Change’ brings simmering conflicts to the surface, unraveling the fabric of the family just as the nation itself stands on edge during an alarming and challenging time of uncertainty.”

Who Is in the Anniversary Cast?

In addition to Diane, the rest of the Anniversary cast includes Kyle Chandler as Paul, Zoey Deutch as Cynthia, Mckenna Grace as Birdie, Dylan O’Brien as Josh, Daryl McCormack as Rob, Madeline Brewer as Anna, Phoebe Dynevor as Liz and Rebecca O’Mara as Enumerator.

The star-studded cast features some of the most recognizable actors! Kyle, of course, is best known for Friday Night Lights, The Day the Earth Stood Still and The Wolf of Wall Street; Zoey is recognized for her performances in The Suite Life on Deck and The Politician; McKenna, in addition to a variety of film roles, was cast in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping; and Daryl is famous for the Maze Runner trilogy.

When Does Anniversary Premiere? The Release Date

Anniversary will be released in theaters on October 29, 2025.