Diane Lane’s Husband: All About Her Exes, Including Josh Brolin

Diane Lane has had an incredibly varied career. As a teen, she made her film debut in A Little Romance, and she went on to numerous other hit movies, including The Outsiders and Rumble Fish. She later appeared in more critically acclaimed films, such as Chaplin and Unfaithful, the latter of which earned her an Oscar nomination. In the early 2010s, she played Martha Kent in the Superman flick Man of Steel, and she’s reprised the role in the DCEU. Diane will also star in the new season of Feud: Capote v. The Swans, where she stars as the socialite Nancy “Slim” Keith.

Diane’s love life has also attracted nearly as much attention as her movies. While she’s been married twice, she has been linked to some other major stars throughout her career. One of the actress’s most famous romances was a brief 5-month-long fling with rocker Jon Bon Jovi in 1985. It’s been rumored that she inspired his hit song “You Give Love a Bad Name,” but she’s dispelled that rumor, per In Style. A few other famous men she’s been rumored to have dated include her Outsiders co-star Emilio Estevez, Timothy Hutton, and Christopher Atkins, per The List. Despite her early romances, get to know more about Diane’s two marriages here.

Christopher Lambert

While promoting her 1984 film The Cotton Club, Diane met her first husband Christopher Lambert. Christopher is a French actor, best known for playing Tarzan in Greystoke, but he’s also appeared in a handful of other international films, such as Highlander. When the two of them met, they had a brief affair, as she revealed in a 1989 interview with People. The two reconnected when filming a movie together two years later, and she admitted that she felt like her performance wasn’t giving her all, because of their real connection. “When you’re doing a love scene with your lover, you think you never did it well enough because you know how good it really is between the two of you,” she said.

Diane and Christopher tied the knot in October 1988 in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The pair had a daughter, Eleanor, in 1993. She has since began a career as a model. Unfortunately, Diane and Christopher got a divorce a year after their daughter was born.

After the pair divorced, Diane opened up about her marriage in a 2007 interview with Esquire. ” “It wasn’t love and it wasn’t lust, but it was sure something,” she told the outlet. “I used to joke with Christopher, ‘I’m marrying you for all the things that I’m avoiding, not for what I’m getting.’ I was mostly celibate when I was married because he was gone all the time. I felt like the nun in heat waiting for the guy on the stallion to take me off and make a woman of me. I just wanted to belong to somebody and have somebody belong to me in the old-fashioned way. In hindsight, I call myself a rock bleeder; I found the absolutely least likely person on the planet Earth to give me what I needed.”

Josh Brolin

After Diane and Christopher got divorced, she got engaged to Josh Brolin in 2003. The Man of Steel actress revealed that she met the Avengers: Endgame star while she was still married to her first husband, but they reconnected later . “We met when I was pregnant with my daughter. He had made a film (The Road Killers) with my then-husband. It was like ‘Hello’ at the craft-service table. Flash forward nine years and we met at this restaurant after a premiere. He was like, ‘Hi. Remember me?’ We started talking about our kids, because it turned out that he had a daughter who was the same age as my daughter. Now they go to school together,” she told People.

The couple got married in August 2004, but shortly after they wed, Diane called the police and claimed that Josh had hit her, but charges were dropped against him, per Page Six. At the time, a spokesperson for him explained that it was a misunderstanding. “There was a misunderstanding at their home for the lowest-end misdemeanor charge of domestic battery,” they said. “Diane did not want to press charges and asked them not to arrest him, but in cases involving the possibility of any physical contact, the police have to arrest first, ask questions later.”

Five years after they split, Josh did address the incident briefly in a 2018 New York Times interview. “I was more reactive, I was more, ‘People need to know the truth.’ Whatever I say is going to sound like compensation for a perpetrator. I’ve gotten to a place where all that matters is that I have control over my behavior, and at that time, it was a little more chaotic,” he said.

Diane and Josh filed for divorce in February 2013 and their split was finalized that December.