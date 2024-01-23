Diane Lane Wows in Plunging Velvet Gown at the ‘Feud’ Season 2 Premiere

Diane Lane, 59, positively glowed while stepping onto the red carpet at the premiere of Feud: Capote vs. The Swans premiere at the Museum of Modern Art in New York on Tuesday, January 23. In photos you can see here, the Unfaithful actress slayed a black velvet plunging off the shoulder gown with a white sash detail and elegant white train. Diane finished the look with a gorgeous necklace and a couple of rings, and styled her hair down in a sleek flip.

The star-studded event was also attended by actress’s Demi Moore, Calista Flockhart, Emma Roberts, Molly Ringwald, Chloe Sevigny, Naomi Watts and more, all of whom wore variations on the FX event’s black and white theme.

Diane, who plays Slim Keith in the new FX miniseries, is a highly decorated actress with an Academy Award nomination under her belt, as well as a Golden Globe nomination. She’s also received a career tribute by the Film Society of the Lincoln Center and was a co-recipient of the Women in Film Crystal Award.

And while she clearly has enjoyed a distinguished career in acting, her sense of fashion is almost equally acknowledged. In a 2017 interview, the stunning brunette broke down how she maintains her effortless sense of glamour. “I don’t compare myself enough to be aware of what’s out there,” she told Yahoo Style about her fashion selections. “I don’t have the patience to try anything on. I’ll try it on at home and bring it back later if it doesn’t fit, thank you very much. I just want to keep it simple.”

In an interview with Vogue that same year, she emphasized spontaneity and individuality when it comes to style. “[Beauty] is about allowing for spontaneity — which is almost a dirty word in America,” she told the magazine. “Even if you only have two and a half outfits … make sure to allow for individuality. Don’t try to take a vacation from yourself when you’re on vacation.”