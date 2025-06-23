Anna Camp’s Girlfriend Age: How Old Is Jade Whipkey?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Anna Camp and her girlfriend, Jade Whipkey, made their first red carpet appearance together in June 2025 at the premiere of Bride Hard! Earlier this year, the couple went public with their relationship on social media, but recently, the Pitch Perfect star felt the need to defend her and Jade’s age gap. After online users criticized the pair’s nearly 20-year age difference, Anna responded via Pink News’ Instagram comments section.

“Thought I’d jump on here since I follow @pinknews and just say I’ve dated men exactly my age, and Jade is FAR more mature than any of them,” the actress wrote. “We have more in common than anyone else I’ve ever dated and can literally talk about anything and everything. Everyone is entitled to their opinion, and I’m wishing everyone well :) Especially this Pride month.”

Below, find out how old Jade is and more about her relationship with Anna.

Anna Camp’s Age Now

As of June 2025, Anna is 42 years old. She will turn 43 in September.

Who Is Jade Whipkey?

Jade is a celebrity stylist and a writer, according to her Instagram profile.

How Old Is Jade Whipkey?

Jade is currently 24 years old, according to multiple outlets. Therefore, Jade and Anna have an 18-year age gap.

When Did Anna Camp & Jade Whipkey Start Dating?

It’s unclear how long Anna and Jade have been dating, but they soft launched their romance in May 2025. Though some fans were surprised, Anna previously revealed that she was interested in women. As seen in a February 2025 TikTok video interview, the You alum was asked about her worst first date experience. Jade was by her side in the clip.

“I left a date once because a guy was like 45 minutes late, and I stayed and waited, and then he said I was prettier in a movie than I was in person, ’cause I’m an actor, and I was like ‘OK,'” Anna said. After being asked what she expects from men on a first date, the actress responded, “Well, I don’t expect anything. Not anymore, because I like women and it’s great.”

Anna Camp’s Ex-Husbands

From 2010 to 2013, Anna was married to her first husband, Michael Mosley. Following their divorce, Anna was romantically linked to her Pitch Perfect co-star and ex-husband Skylar Astin. The former spouses were married from 2016 to 2019.