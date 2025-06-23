Who Is Jade Whipkey? 5 Things About Anna Camp’s Girlfriend

Image Credit: Getty Images

Pitch Perfect star Anna Camp is in a blissful new relationship with her girlfriend, Jade Whipkey! As fans of the actress get to know Jade, many are wondering how they met, what she does for work and how long they might have been dating.

In February 2025, fans noticed that Anna and Jade appeared in a TikTok interview with mr.big.usa to discuss their worst first date experiences.

“I left a date once because a guy was like 45 minutes late, and I stayed and waited, and then he said I was prettier in a movie than I was in person, ’cause I’m an actor, and I was like ‘OK,'” Anna recalled. She was then asked what she expects from a man on a first date, to which she responded, “Well, I don’t expect anything. Not anymore, because I like women and it’s great.” Jade put her arm around Anna briefly, and they smiled.

Nearly three months later, Anna reposted an Instagram Story of Jade’s, which featured a photo of the actress seemingly on a date night.

Previously, Anna was married to her Pitch Perfect co-star Skylar Astin from 2016 to 2019. Prior to Skylar, Anna was married to her first husband, Michael Mosley, from 2010 to 2013.

Jade Went To a CSU

Jade attended California State University, Northridge, and earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in communication and media studies, according to her LinkedIn profile. She listed her final GPA as a 3.8 and participated in various o-campus activities, including the CSUN Investing Club.

Jade Is a Celebrity Stylist

For years, Jade has worked as a celebrity stylist. Per her LinkedIn profile, Jade worked as an assistant stylist and a wardrobe stylist. And as seen on her Instagram, she has styled celebrities such as Destiny Rogers and Keke Palmer.

Jade Is Also a Writer

Apart from fashion, Jade is also a writer, according to her Instagram.

Jade Currently Works for a Marketing Company

According to her LinkedIn, Jade currently works as a production staffer for the company All Worthy People in Los Angeles.

Jade Is 18 Years Younger Than Anna

After making their red carpet debut at the June 2025 premiere of Bride Hard, Anna addressed online criticism about her and Jade’s 18-year age difference. She commented on an Instagram post, “Thought I’d jump on here since I follow @pinknews and just say I’ve dated men exactly my age, and Jade is FAR more mature than any of them. We have more in common than anyone else I’ve ever dated and can literally talk about anything and everything. Everyone is entitled to their opinion, and I’m wishing everyone well :) Especially this Pride month.”