Angela Lansbury’s Kids: Meet The Late Actress’ 3 Children Anthony, Deirdre & David

Angela Lansbury was an actress who worked in Hollywood for over 70 years until her death on Oct. 11, 2022. From 1984 to 1996 she starred in the CBS show, Murder, She Wrote. She was also married to actor and producer Peter Shaw until his death in 2003. Together they raised three children, including Peter’s son from a previous marriage. Meet their beautiful family below!

David Charles Shaw

David Shaw, 78, was Angela’s stepson that she welcomed into her life when she and Peter got married in 1949. David, who was born in California, is the birth son of Peter and Mercia Squires. By the time the late actress and her husband got married, David was five years old.

The 78-year-old also worked in entertainment, and according to his IMDb profile he is known for his work as a production manager and producer. He too worked on Murder, She Wrote alongside his stepmom, he also is known for his work on the 1999 film The Unexpected Mrs. Pollifax, starring Angela. David was married to actress Catherine Bach, 68, from 1976 to 1981. Not much else is publicly known about Peter’s son, other than he did not have children of his own.

Anthony Pullen Shaw

Angela and Peter welcomed their first child, Anthony Shaw, 70, together on January 7, 1952. He was born in Los Angeles about three years into his parent’s marriage. Anthony also pursued a career in Hollywood like his mom and dad! He is a director and actor known for his work on A Bridge Too Far, The Spy Who Loved Me, North Sea Hijack, and The Martian Chronicles, per his IMDb page.

Anthony has been married to his wife, Lee Speer Webster, since 1980. Together they welcomed three children together: Ian Lansbury, 33, Peter John Shaw, 39, and Katherine Shaw, 37. Anthony’s kids are the only grandchildren of Angela, as his siblings did not have any children of their own.

Deidre Angela Shaw

Deidre Shaw, 69, is the only daughter of Peter and Angela. She was born on April 26, 1953, just a little over a year after her brother Anthony was born. Although the rest of the family pursued a career in the spotlight, Deidre decided to follow a separate path in the restaurant world. She and her husband, Enzo Battarra, opened their own Italian restaurant called Enzo & Angela, however, it appears it has since closed. The restaurant’s Instagram features many photos that include Angela and the rest of the family. On June 27, 2017, Angela and her loved ones were pictured dining together at Diedre’s restaurant. The snapshot was captioned, “La. Famiglia.”