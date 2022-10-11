Kathy Griffin, Jason Alexander & More Celebs Mourn Angela Lansbury After Her Death At 96

Angela Lansbury was an iconic actress with a lengthy career that included the popular series, Murder, She Wrote.

She passed away at the age of 96 on the morning of Oct. 11.

Shortly after her passing, many celebrities started taking to social media to share tributes and memories.

Dame Angela Lansbury died at the age of 96 on Oct. 11 and celebrities didn’t hesitate to pay tribute to her on both Twitter and Instagram. The legendary actress, who is perhaps best known for her memorable role on Murder, She Wrote, passed away “peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles” around 1:30am, her children confirmed in a statement to NBC News. She was just five days away from her 97th birthday.

Once the online tributes started pouring in, nothing but kind words were said about Angela and her successful career over the years. From personal stories to general appreciation, celebrities like Kathy Griffin, Jason Alexander, and many more remembered the talented legend. Check out their responses below.

Kathy Griffin

I cannot tell you how many ladies and gays are crushed, moved and feeling nostalgic about something in the past with the news of the passing of the fabulous Dame Angela Lansbury. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 11, 2022

Kathy took to Twitter to share her thoughts and praised Angela for making a positive impact with both “ladies and gays” everywhere. “I cannot tell you how many ladies and gays are crushed, moved and feeling nostalgic about something in the past with the news of the passing of the fabulous Dame Angela Lansbury,” she wrote.

Jason Alexander

The great Angela Lansbury – one of the most versatile, talented, graceful, kind, witty, wise, classy ladies I’ve ever met has left us. Her huge contribution to the arts and the world remains always. #ripAngelaLansbury — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) October 11, 2022

Seinfeld star Jason also took to Twitter to share his love. “The great Angela Lansbury – one of the most versatile, talented, graceful, kind, witty, wise, classy ladies I’ve ever met has left us. Her huge contribution to the arts and the world remains always. #ripAngelaLansbury,” he wrote.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

I'll never forget sitting next to Angela Lansbury at an opening night. Even though I had to pee I refused to leave my seat during intermission. I spent the 15 minutes chatting with her instead. She was incredibly lovely and I'm so glad I had that brief time with her. RIP Angela. — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (he/him/his) (@jessetyler) October 11, 2022

Jesse Tyler Ferguson reminisced on a time he sat next to Angela during the opening night of a play. “I’ll never forget sitting next to Angela Lansbury at an opening night. Even though I had to pee I refused to leave my seat during intermission. I spent the 15 minutes chatting with her instead. She was incredibly lovely and I’m so glad I had that brief time with her. RIP Angela,” he tweeted.

Nina West

Nina West, who is best known for appearing on RuPaul’s Drag Race, took to Instagram to share a message. “Absolutely heartbroken. I remember falling in love with Angela Lansbury watching Murder She Wrote with my grandparents every Sunday. Every. Single. Sunday,” the drag queen wrote alongside gorgeous photos of Angela throughout her career. “So many memories surrounding Angela and her incredible body of work and life. She was one of my very favorites and inspired so much of my career. One of the best. Rest well, Dame Lansbury.”

Mario Cantone

Comedian and actor Mario Cantone tweeted a sweet message. “Rest In Peace Great Dame Angela Lansbury. She was a glorious one,” he wrote.

Harvey Fierstein

Actor Harvey Fierstein left a short but meaningful message on Twitter. “Angela Lansbury – She, my darlings, was EVERYTHING,” it read.

Eric McCormack

Actor Eric McCormack said he felt “privileged” to spend time with Angela, in a tweet. “So privileged I got to spend time with this incredible woman. No one like her,” he wrote with a broken heart emoji. “Rest In Peace, Ms Angela.”

Kevin McKidd

Actor Kevin McKidd remembered a “magical night” he performed in front of and met Angela. “I will NEVER forget the magical night I got to perform in front of and get to MEET the legend, Angela Lansbury. She was a true giant and a kind, humble and charming person. I’m blessed to have met her. Rest In Peace,” he wrote.

Kristin Chenoweth

Kristin Chenoweth also shared a kind tweet. “Nobody did Mame quite like her. Rest in peace, Angela Lansbury. Thank you for your art & wisdom,” she wrote with a broken heart emoji.