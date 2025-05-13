Andrew Witty’s Net Worth: The Ex-UnitedHealth Group CEO’s Fortune

Image Credit: Getty Images

UnitedHealth Group CEO Andrew Witty stepped down from his executive role in May 2025. The company announced his successor that month in a press release and cited the reason for Witty’s departure. Despite his exit, Witty likely racked up a high net worth thanks to his years of leadership.

The news came nearly six months after the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

“We are grateful for Andrew’s stewardship of UnitedHealth Group, especially during some of the most challenging times any company has ever faced,” UnitedHealth Group’s new CEO, Stephen J. Hemsley, said, according to a press release. “The Board and I have greatly valued his leadership and compassion as chief executive and as a director and wish him and his family the best. … UnitedHealth Group has tremendous opportunities to grow as we continue to help improve health care and to perform to our potential — and, in so doing, return to our long-term growth objective of 13 to 16 percent.”

Who Is Andrew Witty?

Witty served as UnitedHealth Group’s CEO from 2021 to 2025. Previously, the businessman worked as the CEO of GlaxoSmithKline, a British pharmaceutical company, from 2008 to 2017. Witty was also the chancellor of the University of Nottingham from 2013 to 2017. He was a student of Nottingham in the past, having graduated with a bachelor’s degree in economics.

Andrew Witty’s Net Worth

Witty has a net worth of about $42 million, according to CEO Today, which also listed his executive pay as $23.5 million.

Why Did Andrew Witty Quit UnitedHealth Group?

Witty left his CEO position at the health insurance company due to “personal reasons,” UnitedHealth Group said in its May 2025 press release.

“Leading the people of UnitedHealth Group has been a tremendous honor as they work every day to improve the health system, and they will continue to inspire me,” Witty said in a statement.

One year prior to Witty’s exit, he spoke in front of the Senate Finance Committee regarding the cyberattack on Change Healthcare, owned by UnitedHealth Group. Witty apologized to all customers who felt that their personal health data was violated.

“We have been working 24/7 from the day of the incident and have deployed the full resources of UnitedHealth Group on all aspects of our response and restoration efforts,” Witty said in his testimony at the time. “I want this Committee and the American public to know that the people of UnitedHealth Group will not rest – I will not rest – until we fix this.”