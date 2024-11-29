Amazon Workers’ Strike: Updates Amid Black Friday & Cyber Monday

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Around the world, countless Amazon workers are on strike. Their united work stoppage titled “Make Amazon Pay” comes amid Black Friday and Cyber Monday — two of the company’s busiest days of the year, as American shoppers gravitate toward major discounts. Protests organized by Amazon workers are happening in multiple countries, including the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil and Japan.

Learn all about the strike against Amazon and how long it could last, below.

Why Are Amazon Workers on Strike?

✊🏿#MakeAmazonPay Day begins! Amazon workers in Jantar Mantar, Delhi 🇮🇳 rally to demand minimum pay, decent working conditions & recognition of Amazon workers union @AiwaInd pic.twitter.com/rBUKd7DV9Z — UNI Global Union (@uniglobalunion) November 29, 2024

According to a press release from the UNI Global Union and Progressive International, workers are striking against Amazon to hold the company — and its founder, Jeff Bezos — “accountable for labor abuses, environmental degradation and threats to democracy.”

“Amazon’s relentless pursuit of profit comes at a cost to workers, the environment and democracy,” the general secretary of the union, Christy Hoffman, said. “Bezos’ company has spent untold millions to stop workers from organizing, but the strikes and protests happening around the world show that workers’ desire for justice – for union representation – can’t be stopped. We stand united in demanding that Amazon treat its workers fairly, respect fundamental rights, and stop undermining the systems meant to protect us all. ‘Make Amazon Pay Day’ is becoming a global act of resistance against Amazon’s abuse of power.”

Progressive International’s co-general coordinator, Varsha Gandikota-Nellutla, pointed out that while Amazon “is everywhere,” so are its workers.

“By uniting our movements across borders, we can not only force Amazon to change its ways but lay the foundations of a world that prioritizes human dignity, not Jeff Bezos’ bank balance,” Gandikota-Nellutla said, per the press release.

How the Amazon Strike Could Affect Black Friday & Cyber Monday

The Amazon workers’ strike could impact package deliveries for consumers during the holiday season, according to ABC News. Customers could experience delivery delays, the outlet reported.

How Long Will the Amazon Workers’ Strike Last?

Since the “Make Amazon Pay” movement began in 2020, the strikes tend to last through Cyber Monday. Therefore, this year, the strike against Amazon is expected to end after Cyber Monday, which takes place on Monday, December 2, 2024.

When Did ‘Make Amazon Pay’ Start?

The “Make Amazon Pay” movement launched on Black Friday 2020 and has expanded ever since, the UNI press release pointed out. Every year, the organized protests nudge Amazon for change when it comes to working conditions, and the movement continues to protest the company’s alleged threats toward democracy, per the UNI.