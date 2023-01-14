Amanda Seyfried & Evan Rachel Wood Are Collaborating on ‘Thelma & Louise’ Musical

Amanda Seyfried won her first-ever Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Limited Series for Hulu’s The Dropout on Tuesday night, Jan. 10 — but she noticeably wasn’t there to accept it. The next day, she gave an acceptance speech via an Instagram video and said she was absent because she’s currently in New York working on something “that is magical, and it’s musical.” She shared no further explanation for her absence.

Apparently, the 37-year-old Mamma Mia! star is stationed in New York because she is “deep in the process of creating a new musical,” Variety reported on Jan. 13. An insider told the publication she is currently developing a musical version of the 1991 film Thelma & Louise, which starred Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon as two friends who embark on a road trip together, which turns into a crime spree. Evan Rachel Wood, 35, is also believed to be involved in the project. Both Susan, 76, and Geena, 66, received nominations for the Best Actress Oscar for their roles in the film. The movie also notably brought Brad Pitt to the spotlight. Read on to learn more about the Thelma & Louise musical, which is being workshopped as of Jan. 2023.

Everything To Know About The Reported ‘Thelma & Louise’ Musical

There is very little known about the developing musical, but Variety reported it has been in development since 2021. It is unclear when Amanda joined the production, but the film’s film’s screenwriter, Callie Khouri, is believed to be attached. Callie is reported to be writing the show with Haley Feiffer. Grammy-nominated indie singer/songwriter Neko Case is creating the score. Scott Delman is reported to be producing. A previous report noted that Trip Cullman is slated to direct, per Variety.

Amanda has kept her lips sealed about the project and has done a very good job of hiding the fact that she’s been in the Big Apple, purposely or not. Most of her recent Instagram posts include nature or animals and do not look remotely close to New York City. Amanda made her Off-Broadway debut in 2015’s The Way We Get By. As mentioned above, she stars in the movie musicals Mamma Mia! and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, as well as Les Misérables. Rachel is also no stranger to singing, as she lent her voice to the Beatles-themed musical Across the Universe and played Anna and Elsa’s mom in Frozen 2.

Amanda’s Acceptance Speech

The mother of two gave a speech filled with gratitude after missing her chance to walk across the Golden Globes’ stage in person to accept her award. “I was on FaceTime with my ‘Dropout’ team, my wonderful ‘Dropout’ team who are the reason I got this award,” she said after revealing her location. “It is a true honor to have been a part of that. I had to miss it because I am doing something that is magic and it’s musical. So I’m finally getting to do something that I’ve never really done.”

“That’s all I can really say about it. Hopefully more soon,” she continued, likely not realizing “soon” meant two days later. “But it’s a lot of work. It’s more fun, and it’s been a great night. So in lieu of any acceptance speech I’m just going to say thanks to all my ‘Dropout’ family and my family.”