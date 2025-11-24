‘All’s Fair’ Season 2: Was the Kim Kardashian Hulu Series Renewed?

Image Credit: Disney

Ryan Murphy‘s female-led legal drama, All’s Fair, dropped on Hulu in the fall of 2025 and, despite fan excitement, it was met with some of television’s lowest reviews in recent years. Starring some of Hollywood’s most acclaimed actors — Naomi Watts, Glenn Close, Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash andTeyana Taylor — along with scripted TV newcomer, Kim Kardashian, the series follows a team of women who start their own Los Angeles law firm specializing in divorce. Despite the early criticism, Hulu renewed the show.

“Batten down the hatches, we’re coming BACK!” Glenn captioned an Instagram post after Hulu and Disney confirmed the renewal on November 24, 2025.

Hollywood Life is unpacking everything we know so far about All’s Fair season 2 below.

Is There a Season 2 for All’s Fair?

Yes. Hulu renewed the series in November 2025 for a second season. Some were surprised at the news due to the show’s poor reviews from critics. Even Kim seemingly addressed the criticism in a cheeky Instagram post after the show’s first season premiered.

“Have you tuned in to the most critically acclaimed show of the year!?!?!?” the reality TV star wrote. “All’s Fair streaming now on @hulu and @disneyplus.”

After Hulu confirmed the series’ renewal, Niecy took to Instagram to share the season 2 news and acknowledged the harsh reviews.

“The critics spoke loud, but the people spoke LOUDER,” Niecy wrote, adding, “And we love you for it! Season 2 pick up 🙌🏽🫶🏽👊🏽 @allsfaironhulu.”

When Does All’s Fair Season 2 Premiere?

It’s still too early for a season 2 release date to be determined. However, in Hulu’s official Instagram announcement, the streamer confirmed that production will commence in the spring of 2026. So, it’s possible that season 2 could air in late 2026 or early 2027.

Who Will Return for the All’s Fair Season 2 Cast?

It looks like every cast member from season 1 will return for the second season. In her reshare of Hulu’s announcement, Glenn tagged her co-stars, Kim, Sarah, Niecy, Naomi and Teyana, and wrote that they’re “coming back” in her caption.

Most of the main cast re-shared Hulu’s announcement to their respective social media accounts, including Naomi. The Golden Globe Award nominee wrote in her own Instagram video, “All’s Fair is coming back, baby!”