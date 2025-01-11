Allison Holker’s Children: Meet Her & Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Kids

Allison Holker, 36, is famous for her marriage to the late Stephen “tWitch” Boss, her appearances on So You Think You Can Dance and Dancing With The Stars, and now, being an author. According to PEOPLE, the High School Musical alum is gearing up for the release of her memoir, This Far: My Story of Love, Loss, and Embracing the Light, due to drop on February 4, 2025. In it, per the outlet, she recounts the “trauma” she experienced during Boss’s death by suicide on December 13, 2022.

Of the book, she told the outlet, “It gave me more of a focus and more of a purpose, and I really hope I can be an advocate and a voice to people that feel alone or left behind,” she explained. “I want them to see that life can keep going, and that’s why the book’s called This Far, because it is not the end. This is just the beginning of a new [chapter].” But backlash ensued, with criticism leveled at the dancer for allegedly sharing personal details following Boss’ death.

“To fans of Stephen and our family and friends, I want to be clear that my only intention in writing the book is to share my own story as well as part of my life with Stephen to help other people,” she wrote via Instagram stories on January 8, 2025. “Just like you, I never really knew what happened, and even as I am trying to put the pieces together I will never really know.”

During their marriage, which began in 2013, they shared three children. Get to know each of them below.

Weslie Renae Fowler

Allison’s first daughter Weslie Fowler, 16, was from a previous relationship, though Boss adopted her and according to PEOPLE, they shared a “special bond.” “She’s so cool. She’s such a good kid,” he told Jennifer Hudson in 2022. “She’s so respectful.” In August of 2024, Allison shared with the same outlet that she and her daughter are close, as well. “We lean on each other in our high moments, but also our low moments, when we’re really emotional or triggered or going through something,” she shared. “I’m really, really grateful that she sees me and I see her. We listen to each other and we communicate.”

Weslie enjoys soccer and is currently a senior in high school.

Maddox Laurel Boss

Maddox Laurel Boss, tWitch and Allison’s first child together, arrived in 2016. He’s now 8 years old, and in an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife in 2017, tWitch revealed that dance is “natural” for him. “He just wants to be moving. Truth be told, he’s mine and Allison’s son so that’s kinda where we get that from,” he told HL at the time. “Here in the house, we’ll have music playing and we have impromptu dance parties all the time so, for Maddox that’s just normal life!”

On his 8th birthday in March of 2024, Allison took to social media to praise her son. “Happy Birthday MADDOX.. 8 years old! This kid lights up the world. He has the most beautiful spirit that lifts everyone up around him so full of energy and love. So proud of you! Together forever!” she captioned the photo post, along with an adorable photo carousel.

Zaia Boss

Allison and tWitch’s youngest child Zaia Boss, 5, was born to the couple in November of 2019. In a sweet Instagram post, she shared the good news, calling her a “healthy beautiful angel” and announcing her name. On November 3, 2024, the Dancing With the Stars beauty took to Instagram again to wish her baby girl a happy 5th birthday. “It’s My babygirl ZAIAs BIRTHDAY today!” she captioned the birthday tribute. “She is 5 going on 20. I am so proud of how far she has come. My angel has a heart of gold and the scream of a lion 😂😂 and I am completely obsessed with her!”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.