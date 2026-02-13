Who Is Allison Holker’s Future Husband, Adam Edmunds? Meet Her Fiance

Image Credit: Getty Images

Allison Holker had to pick up the pieces of her heart when her late husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, died by suicide in December 2022 at the age of 40. Though it was a difficult time for her, she found love again with her fiancé, Adam Edmunds, her future husband.

Adam popped the big question to Allison in February 2026, she revealed after he had thrown her a surprise birthday party.

“We’re ENGAGED! It was the most romantic night of my life!” Allison captioned an Instagram post that month. “I am so in love with you, Adam. Baby, I am forever grateful for you and the impact you have had in my life and my kids’ lives. I am a better person because of you. You helped me find me again and showed me how to love. Every morning I wake up, I feel safe knowing you are my person at my side. You and your kids coming into our lives has been the biggest blessing.”

Vowing to “always support” Adam, Allison pledged her love for him, adding, “You are my everything, Adam. The best way to describe us is with our song.”

Get to know Adam, Allison’s newfound love, and learn about their relationship here.

Who Is Adam Edmunds?

Adam is a technology executive and the CEO of software development company Entrata.

When Did Allison Holker Meet Adam Edmunds?

Allison and Adam met sometime following the 2022 death of her first husband, Stephen. The couple didn’t go public with their relationship until 2024.

Is Allison Holker Married?

Allison was married to Stephen, the former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ, from 2013 until his 2022 death. He died by suicide.

The So You Think You Can Dance alum is now set to wed her fiancé, Adam.

Does Allison Holker Have Children?

Yes, Allison has a daughter, Weslie, from a previous relationship, and Stephen adopted her. He and Allison welcomed a son and a daughter, Maddox and Zaia, when they were together.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).