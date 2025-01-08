Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Health: His Alleged Drug Addiction & More

Image Credit: Penske Media via Getty Images

It has been more than two years already since Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss died. The late dancer was known for his choreography skills and for being a DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Stephen, who passed away on December 13, 2022, left many in shock at his sudden passing. Two years later, his wife, Allison Holker, remembered him in a hearwarming Instagram post in December 2024, captioning it, “Our Angel @sir_twitch_alot is watching over us and protecting us. You are always on our hearts and we will always love you. We miss you Stephen. 2 years with you not here but you are always on our minds. We love you.”

While tWitch is still remembered, more has been uncovered about his death recently, particularly about his health. To learn more, keep reading.

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Cause of Death

Stephen died by suicide. A self-inflicted gunshot wound is what took his life away.

Who is tWitch Boss’ Wife ?

tWitch was married to fellow dancer Allison Holker. The 36-year-old is a mom to three kids — Weslie Fowler whom she had from a previous relationship, and Maddox and Zaia, whom she shares with tWitch.

Allison confirmed she was back in the dating scene when she shared a post on Instagram in August 2024 of a shadow revealing her hand-in-hand with what looks like a male figure. Her post was captioned with a red heart.

Was tWitch Boss Addicted to Drugs?

In an article published by People on January 7, 2025, Allison revealed that she had found a “cornucopia” of drugs in her late husband’s room while trying to clean out his closet and look for an outfit for him to wear at his funeral. She shared to the outlet, “It’s hard to think that he never opened up to someone and wanted to face it, to get through on the other side.” Allison added, “I really hope people dealing with the same thing will help themselves out of the shadows and [know] you’re going to be okay.”

In addition, she shared how she also found her late husband’s journal entries, in which he alluded to having been sexually abused by a male when he was a child.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.