Alex Cooper & Alix Earle Feud: Why There’s Drama Between Them

Alex Cooper and Alix Earle have been at odds for quite some time, and it seemed to hit a breaking point in April 2026. The “Call Her Daddy” podcast host and the “GRWM” TikTok influencer were once colleagues, but after parting ways last year, the duo has butted heads through “passive-aggressive re-posts and likes” on social media, Alex alleged in a TikTok video.

“Just say it yourself,” Cooper said, addressing Earle, in an April 13, 2026, TikTok video. “Because I’m really tired of waking up and seeing you using this fake drama to distract from other s**t going on.”

Adding, “I know what happened and so do you,” Cooper urged Earle to “talk” since there’s “no NDA” between them. So, what exactly caused their drama to transpire?

Hollywood Life unpacks the beef between Cooper and Earle here.

Were Alex Cooper & Alix Earle Ever Friends?

Cooper and Earle were business partners after Earle joined the podcaster’s Unwell Network in 2023. The Dancing with the Stars alum’s podcast, “Hot Mess with Alix Earle,” was part of her partnership with Cooper until they parted ways in May 2025.

Cooper has not revealed the reason why Earle’s podcast was removed from her network.

Why Are Alex Cooper & Alix Earle Feuding?

It’s still unclear where the tension between Cooper and Earle stems from, but the drama mostly began after Earle’s “Hot Mess” podcast was removed from Cooper’s Unwell Network.

In her April 2026 TikTok video, Cooper claimed that Earle knows what happened between them.

“I know what happened and so do you,” Cooper claimed. “Alix Earle, hey girl. … I’ve got to call you out here. You’re gonna need to get specific and just say what you’ve got to say about me. There’s no NDA. No one is stopping you.”

Cooper then slammed Earle for creating a “fake narrative,” adding, “I have nothing to hide when it comes to you and me, so unless you actually have something to say, I’m out. This is over.”

Just days prior, Earle reposted a TikTok video comparing Cooper to an “ambulance chaser” and a “grim reaper.”