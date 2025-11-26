Meet Alix Earle’s Big Family: Learn All About TikTok Star’s Parents & Siblings

Alix’s Parents

Alix’s dad, Thomas “TJ” Earle, owns a very successful construction company and was married to her mother Alisa Earle, before they got divorced when Alix was in third grade. He has since remarried Ashley Earle, previously known as Ashley Dupré. Although her parents are not together and her father is remarried, they have all remained amicable. Alix has shared in her TikToks that her entire family is super close, and they all hang out together often.

People have taken an interest in the social media star’s family, due to a previous scandal involving her stepmom. Ashley was the former escort from then-New York Governor Eliot Spitzer. “[We’re] super close, and we’ve gotten to such a good point. Whatever’s happened in the past, we’ve all gotten past it as a family.” Alix told Elle, involving Ashley.

She continued: “One time, I was overwhelmed about something of mine and I called my dad. He was like, ‘You should really talk to Ashley about this. She has dealt with this before, stuff in the media.’ It’s brought us closer because she’s able to guide me through it.”

Alix’s Siblings

Alix has a younger sister, Ashtin Earle, who originally attended Tulane University. Since Alix’s rise to fame, Ashtin has built her own online following — now boasting more than 1.2 million followers on TikTok — and has recently been spending time in New York City, where she has shared updates about this new chapter of her life and her relationship status. She also frequently shows support for Alix’s career and was vocal throughout her sister’s Dancing With the Stars run.

Alix also has three younger half-siblings — Izabel Earle, Penelope Earle, and Thomas James Earle II— who often appear in her social media posts. Alix’s younger half-sister Izabel appeared with her on Dancing With the Stars during the show’s “Dedication Night.”

Although Alix loves to post content about her family, she also recognizes the boundaries. “I mean, I share a lot. Obviously, conversations with my friends and in relationships, and with my family, all of that’s private,” the influencer previously told Elle.