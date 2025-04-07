Aimee Lou Wood’s Family: Learn About Her Parents, Siblings & More

Image Credit: Getty Images

Aimee Lou Wood made a name for herself on television. With popular roles on Sex Education and The White Lotus, the English actress paved her way to success, but she wouldn’t have gotten there without her amazing family. After her parents raised Aimee in Greater Manchester, England, she went on to find huge success in film.

In the season 3 finale of The White Lotus (warning: spoilers ahead), Aimee’s character, Chelsea, dies in Rick’s arms after being shot. Fans couldn’t bear to watch their love story crumble once Rick was fatally shot, giving him and Chelsea a heartbreaking send-off.

Below, learn more about Aimee’s family, including her parents and sister.

Who Is Aimee Lou Wood?

Aimee is an actress who trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. She got her start in stage productions before landing her first on-screen role as Aimee Gibbs in Netflix’s Sex Education. She received her first British Academy Television Award for her performance. From there, Aimee steadily landed gigs, including in short films and other theatrical productions.

Who Are Aimee Lou Wood’s Parents?

Not many details are known about Aimee’s parents, as her family tends to keep a private profile despite her fame. Aimee’s mom works for the British counseling service known as Childline, and her dad works as a car dealer. Her parents are divorced, according to several outlets.

Aimee has briefly talked about her parents. She previously revealed that her father innocently texted her about her increasing stardom, which actually made Aimee nervous in the moment.

“My Dad texted me just before I was about to go on stage and said, ‘You’ve got one million followers on Instagram.’ I was like, ‘Dad, it’s not the right time to remind me that I’m quite observed,'” Aimee said. “So, I try not to think it about and just take it day to day and enjoy the experience.”

Does Aimee Lou Wood Have Siblings?

Yes, Aimee’s sister, Emily Wood, is a makeup artist. According to Notion, Emily has worked with Glamour UK and Rollacoaster Magazine.

Aimee Lou Wood’s Net Worth

Aimee has a net worth of $2 million as of 2025, according to Celebrity Net Worth. As for her White Lotus salary, Aimee made about $40,000 per episode, per Celebrity Net Worth.