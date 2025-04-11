Agustín Escobar’s Net Worth: About the Siemens Executive’s Career

Image Credit: Facebook

Agustín Escobar was a father, husband and a successful executive from a technology company. The late businessman, who was previously the head of Siemens Spain, died in a helicopter crash with his family in April 2025 in New York City.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic helicopter crash in which Agustin Escobar and his family lost their lives,” Christoph Erhard, head of corporate media relation relations for Siemens, said in a statement, according to NBC News. “Our heartfelt condolences go out to all their loved ones.”

Below, read on to learn more about Escobar, his job and what happened to him.

Who Is Agustín Escobar?

Escobar was a father, husband and senior executive at Siemens, a German company headquartered in Munich, Germany. According to multiple outlets, though, Escobar and his family were from Spain.

Agustín Escobar’s Job at Siemens

Escobar was the CEO of rail infrastructure at Siemens Mobility Division.

Agustín Escobar’s Net Worth

Escobar’s net worth is unclear, but Siemens has reported billions of dollars in revenue. For the fourth quarter of the 2024 fiscal year, Siemens reported a €9.5 billion cash flow, which is more than $10 billion.

“At €9.5 billion, we again achieved excellent Free cash flow in fiscal 2024,” Siemens AG Chief Financial Officer Ralf P. Thomas said in a statement, according to a 2024 press release. “In addition, we are sticking to our path of stringent capital allocation by using our strong balance sheet as the basis for continuing our focused investments in profitable growth while generating attractive returns for the owners of our company. Our shareholders will benefit from the proposed increase of our dividend to €5.20 and from a corresponding dividend yield of 2.9 percent.”

What Happened to Agustín Escobar?

Escobar died in April 2025 after a helicopter carrying him, his wife and their three children crashed into the Hudson River. The New York Police Department uncovered the remains of Escobar’s family following the tragedy.

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulpo shared more details about Escobar’s helicopter crash in an X statement. In his tweet, Fulpo noted that he was sharing the information because “life moves quick [and] we don’t always think about the fact it is unpredictable + extremely fragile.”

“On the helicopter crash. The Husband [Escobar] was here for a business trip + the family flew out to extend the trip a couple days in NYC,” Fulpo tweeted. “They were celebrating the mom’s 40th bday with the tourist helicopter flight yesterday. The kids were all [11 years old] and younger. The brother in law is flying in this AM + we are working with [the medical examiner] to expedite release of the family to fly back to Spain. Take a moment today + think about this family + your family. These situations are always very difficult + sad.”