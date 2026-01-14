Will There Be a Season 2 of ‘Adolescence’? How the Story Will Continue

Image Credit: Netflix

Adolescence skyrocketed from a small British production to a global Netflix hit. The four-episode series premiered in March 2025 and went on to become a massive success, earning several accolades, including at the Emmys and the Golden Globes. Since viewership was unexpectedly high, the demand for a season 2 has become a major topic. So, is it possible that Adolescence will be renewed for season 2?

During a recent post-Golden Globes interview, series star and co-creator Stephen Graham teased that another season could be in the cards.

Below, Hollywood Life has the latest updates on the potential second season of Adolescence.

Is There a Season 2 of Adolescence?

Netflix has not confirmed a second season for Adolescence at the time of publication. However, as previously noted, Stephen teased that he and co-creator Jack Thorne have an idea for another season.

“I cannot answer that question because it’s somewhere in the deep recesses of my mind and Jack’s mind, and we’ll pull it out in three or four years,” the 2026 Golden Globe winner for Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology of TV Movie told Deadline. “So, stay tuned,” he added.

When Would Adolescence Season 2 Be Released?

Based on Stephen’s answer, a second season of Adolescence likely wouldn’t be released for another few years.

Will the Original Adolescence Cast Return for Season 2?

No one from the cast of Adolescence has confirmed whether they’re set to return for a second season. However, it’s unlikely that Owen Cooper‘s character, Jamie Miller, would return because, as co-creator Jack previously said, his story is “finished.”

“Our aim was to try and tell Jamie’s story as fully as we possibly could,” Jack said during a March 2025 appearance on ITV’s This Morning, according to The Independent. “I think Jamie’s story is finished. … I don’t think there’s anywhere more we can take Jamie, so I don’t think there is a series two. We’d love to explore the one shot format in another way. We’d love to tell other stories with it, but I don’t think a series two of Adolescence is quite right for us.”

Therefore, the potential for a new cast is likely.