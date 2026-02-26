Martin Short Net Worth: How Much Money the Actor & Comedian Has

Image Credit: Getty Images for Santa Barbara International Film Festival

Martin Short has been making audiences laugh for more than four decades. From his early sketch-comedy days to blockbuster films and hit television roles, the Canadian-born entertainer has built one of Hollywood’s most enduring careers. Most recently, his starring role on Only Murders in the Building has introduced him to a new generation of fans.

Here’s a closer look at how he got rich and famous—and what his net worth looks like today.

How Did Martin Short Get Rich & Famous?

Short built his wealth and fame over a long, varied career in comedy, television and film. He first gained widespread recognition on the sketch comedy show SCTV and later became a cast member on Saturday Night Live, where his memorable characters helped make him a household name. From there, he transitioned into movies (Three Amigos!, Father of the Bride) and continued earning through stage work, stand-up tours and voice roles. In the 2020s, his role as Oliver Putnam on Only Murders in the Building brought him renewed visibility and commercial success.

What Is Martin Short’s Net Worth?

Short’s estimated net worth is around $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

What Is Martin Short’s ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Salary?

While exact figures for Short’s pay on Only Murders in the Building haven’t been publicly released, industry estimates place his salary at around $600,000 per episode — similar to co-stars Steve Martin and Selena Gomez as the show’s profile and streaming success have risen. This level of pay reflects the series’ status as one of Hulu’s biggest hits and is a significant contributor to Short’s overall income.

The series itself has been a steady force in his career resurgence. Only Murders in the Building premiered in August 2021and has aired five seasons so far, with Season 1 in 2021, Season 2 in 2022, Season 3 in 2023, Season 4 in 2024 and Season 5 in 2025. In October 2025, Hulu officially renewed the show for Season 6.

Does Martin Short Have Kids?

Short and his late wife, Nancy Dolman, adopted their children during their nearly 30-year marriage: daughter Katherine in 1983, followed by sons Oliver in 1986 and Henry in 1989.

Short has often spoken about how central his children are to his life, especially after Dolman’s death in 2010. While his sons have largely stayed out of the spotlight, the family faced a heartbreaking loss in February 2026 when Katherine, a licensed clinical social worker, died at age 42.