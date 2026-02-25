Was Katherine Short Married? What We Know About Martin Short’s Late Daughter

Image Credit: WireImage

Katherine Short, the daughter of comedian and actor Martin Short, unfortunately died at the age of 42. And with the sudden news of her death, many concerned members of the public wondered if she was survived by anyone, such as a family of her own.

“It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short,” a representative for Martin told USA Today on February 24, 2026. “The Short family is devastated by this loss and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world.”

Below, learn what we know so far about Katherine’s personal life.

How Did Katherine Short Die?

Katherine’s manner of death was not confirmed by her family, but the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed on February 24, 2026, that she died by suicide. TMZ was the first to report the news.

That day, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department told USA Today that at around 6:41 p.m. on February 23, authorities “responded to a reported shooting” at a Hollywood Hills address associated with Katherine, and they identified a deceased woman.

Additionally, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told the publication that officers responded to “a radio call of a possible suicide attempt” near the location.

Was Katherine Short Married?

As previously noted, not much about Katherine’s personal life has been made public. She lived her life away from the spotlight, unlike her famous dad. Therefore, it’s unclear whether or not Katherine was married.

Did Katherine Short Have Children?

It’s unclear if Katherine is survived by any children.

What Did Katherine Short Do for Work?

Katherine was a Los Angeles-based licensed clinical social worker, having graduated from New York University in 2006. She lived a life away from the same spotlight as her dad, Martin, though she occasionally accompanied the Only Murders in the Building star to red carpet events and public outings.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).