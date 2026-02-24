What Happened to Katherine Short? What We Know About Martin Short’s Daughter’s Death

Image Credit: WireImage

Martin Short and his family are grieving the loss of his eldest child, daughter Katherine Short. She was 42 when she died earlier this week. The Shorts released a public statement confirming her untimely death but did not cite the cause.

“It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short,” a representative for Martin told USA Today. “The Short family is devastated by this loss and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world.”

How Many Kids Does Martin Short Have?

Martin is a dad of three. He adopted all three of his children, Katherine, Oliver and Henry, and shared them with his late wife, Nancy Dolman, who died in 2010 following a battle with ovarian cancer.

What Happened to Katherine Short?

No one from the Short family confirmed how Katherine died. TMZ reported that her cause of death was suicide, having died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The outlet, citing law enforcement sources, reported that Katherine was found dead at her Hollywood Hills, California, home on February 23, 2026. The Los Angeles Police Department and Fire Department showed up at her residence just after 6:40 p.m. PT, per the outlet.

What Did Katherine Short Do for a Living?

Unlike her father, Katherine was a Los Angeles-based licensed clinical social worker. She graduated from New York University in 2006, and he accompanied Martin to various red carpet events and other public outings throughout his career.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

