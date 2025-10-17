Ace Frehley’s Wife: Meet the Late KISS Guitarist’s Estranged Spouse Jeanette Trerotola

Image Credit: Getty Images

Ace Frehley is survived by his family, including his estranged wife, Jeanette Trerotola, and their child. The late KISS guitarist and co-founder died in October 2025 after sustaining an injury from a fall at his home in New Jersey. According to a report, his inner circle contemplated taking him off life support.

“We are completely devastated and heartbroken. In his last moments, we were fortunate enough to have been able to surround him with loving, caring, peaceful words, thoughts, prayers and intentions as he left this earth,” Ace’s family said in. statement. “We cherish all of his finest memories, his laughter, and celebrate his strengths and kindness that he bestowed upon others. The magnitude of his passing is of epic proportions, and beyond comprehension. Reflecting on all of his incredible life achievements, Ace’s memory will continue to live on forever!”

Below, learn more about Ace‘s estranged wife, Jeanette, their relationship and family.

When Did Ace Frehley Marry His Wife Jeanette?

Ace and his estranged wife, Jeanette, married in May 1978, and the rest of KISS performed at their wedding. Multiple reports noted that the band played hits like “Rock and Roll All Nite” and “Shout It Out Loud” at the reception but did not wear their iconic black and white makeup.

Did Ace Frehley & His Wife Jeanette Divorce?

Ace and Jeanette never legally divorced, but they did, indeed, separate seven years after they wed, according to multiple outlets. In his 2012 book, No Regrets, Ace reportedly wrote about the downfall of his marriage.

“A fresh start was in order and part of the process involved legally separating from my wife,” the late rocker wrote in one excerpt in the book.

In 2018, Ace moved on with his ex-girlfriend Lara Cove. They eventually split, he confirmed during a 2024 concert.

“I broke up with my ex, Lara. Sorry. She’s gone,” Ace said during a performance, according to several outlets. “I still care about her. Wonderful girl, beautiful girl. We decided to part our own ways, and she’s happy, I’m happy. It was just time. Things go south, right? Three out of four marriages end after five years in this country, statistically. I don’t wanna be a bearer of bad news, but that’s reality.”

Did Ace Frehley & Jeanette Have Children?

Yes, Ace and Jeanette shared a daughter named Monique, who was born in 1980.