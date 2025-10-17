Ace Frehley Net Worth: How Much Money the Late KISS Guitarist Made

Image Credit: Getty Images

Ace Frehley left behind an impressive portfolio in the music industry. As one of rock’s most famous musicians, Ace is best known as the lead guitarist and co-founder of KISS. But his career lasted long after the band reached the height of its fame. Thanks to his years of dedication to music, Ace steadily increased his net worth, overall fortune and success. Unfortunately, before he could continue his 2025 tour, Ace died in October 2025 after suffering from a fall at home. He was 74.

A statement from Ace’s family confirmed the rock legend had died. The announcement read, “We are completely devastated and heartbroken. In his last moments, we were fortunate enough to have been able to surround him with loving, caring, peaceful words, thoughts, prayers and intentions as he left this earth. We cherish all of his finest memories, his laughter, and celebrate his strengths and kindness that he bestowed upon others. The magnitude of his passing is of epic proportions, and beyond comprehension. Reflecting on all of his incredible life achievements, Ace’s memory will continue to live on forever!”

Below, learn more about Ace’s career, net worth and legacy.

Ace Frehley’s Career as the KISS Lead Guitarist

Under his “Spaceman” persona, Ace performed with KISS from 1973 to 1982, when he left the band. Upon leaving, the Bronx, New York, native formed his own group, Frehley’s Comet, and enjoyed a solo career until he reunited with KISS in 1996. In 2014, he and the rest of KISS were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

How Much Ace Frehley Was Worth: His Fortune

Ace had a net worth of $1 million before he died, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Was Ace Frehley Married Before He Died?

No, Ace was separated from his estranged wife, Jeanette Trerotola. The former couple were still legally married when he died. They split seven years after they tied the knot.

Did Ace Frehley Have Children?

Yes, Ace and his estranged wife, Jeanette, shared a daughter, Monique, whom they welcomed in 1980.