Did Ace Frehley Have Children? Meet the Late KISS Guitarist’s Daughter Monique

Image Credit: Getty Images

Ace Frehley is survived by his family. Though his marriage ended decades ago, the late KISS guitarist welcomed a child with his estranged spouse. Now that music fans are learning more about Ace after he died, many are wondering how many children he had.

In October 2025, Ace suffered a fall at home and died at the age of 74. His family paid tribute to the “Rock and Roll All Nite” rocker in a public statement, which read, “We are completely devastated and heartbroken. In his last moments, we were fortunate enough to have been able to surround him with loving, caring, peaceful words, thoughts, prayers and intentions as he left this earth. We cherish all of his finest memories, his laughter, and celebrate his strengths and kindness that he bestowed upon others. The magnitude of his passing is of epic proportions, and beyond comprehension. Reflecting on all of his incredible life achievements, Ace’s memory will continue to live on forever!”

Learn about Ace’s daughter and family below.

How Many Children Did Ace Frehley Have?

Ace had one child, his daughter, Monique.

Monique Frehley Got a Matching Tattoo With Her Dad

Monique was born in 1980 and was occasionally featured on her late father’s Instagram account. In May 2024, Ace shared a photo of him and his daughter when they got matching tattoos.

“Got matching ‘Ace’ tattoos with my daughter Monique back on tour in 2023!” the late rock star captioned his post at the time. “Family ink, rock ‘n’ roll style! Thinkin’ about getting another.”

Who Is the Mother of Ace Frehley’s Daughter Monique?

Jeanette Trerotola, Ace’s estranged wife, is Monique’s mother.

Were Ace Frehley & His Wife Jeanette Divorced?

Jeanette and Ace did not legally divorce, but they were separated for the remainder of his life. After seven years of marriage, the spouses split but did not finalize their divorce.

In his 2012 book, No Regrets, Ace reportedly wrote about the end of his marriage.

“A fresh start was in order and part of the process involved legally separating from my wife,” he wrote in one excerpt from the book.

In 2018, Ace moved on with ex-girlfriend Lara Cove. Six years later, he confirmed their split during a 2024 concert.

“I broke up with my ex, Lara. Sorry. She’s gone,” Ace said, according to several outlets. “I still care about her. Wonderful girl, beautiful girl. We decided to part our own ways, and she’s happy, I’m happy. It was just time. Things go south, right? Three out of four marriages end after five years in this country, statistically. I don’t wanna be a bearer of bad news, but that’s reality.”