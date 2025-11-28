Was Fuzzy Zoeller Married? All About the Golfer’s Late Wife Diane Zoeller

Image Credit: Getty Images

Fuzzy Zoeller was known for his championship wins and larger-than-life personality on the golf course, but away from the spotlight, family played an important role in his life. The Masters and U.S. Open champion was married for decades to his late wife, Diane Zoeller, who remained largely out of the public eye while supporting him throughout his career.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement on November 27, 2025, “The PGA TOUR is saddened by the passing of Fuzzy Zoeller. Fuzzy was a true original whose talent and charisma left an indelible mark on the game of golf.” He added, “Fuzzy combined competitive excellence with a sense of humor that endeared him to fans and fellow players alike. We celebrate his remarkable legacy and extend our deepest condolences to his family.”

As fans remember Zoeller’s legacy following his passing, many are also looking back at the personal side of his life. Below, learn more about him, his marriage to Diane, and their family.

Who Was Fuzzy Zoeller?

Zoeller was an American professional golfer best known for winning the Masters Tournament in 1979 and the U.S. Open in 1984. He was also the first golfer to win the Masters in his debut appearance. Zoeller later became a television analyst and remained a familiar figure in the golf world for decades.

However, his legacy was also shaped by controversy. After Tiger Woods won his first Masters in 1997, Zoeller made an on-air remark suggesting Woods should not serve fried chicken or collard greens at the Champions Dinner. The comment was widely condemned for relying on racial stereotypes and triggered swift backlash. Zoeller apologized publicly in the days that followed and later acknowledged that the incident had deeply affected his life and career, calling it one of his greatest regrets.

Despite the controversy, Zoeller continued working in golf and media for years afterward. His career remains defined by both his achievements on the course and the high-profile incident that became a lasting part of his public story.

Who Was Fuzzy Zoeller’s Wife?

Zoeller was married to Diane Thornton Zoeller, who passed away on December 18, 2021 at the age of 69. The two were married for 45 years.

Did Fuzzy Zoeller Have Children?

Fuzzy and Diane had four children together: Sunnye, Heidi, Gretchen, and Miles.