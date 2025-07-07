Ben Shelton’s Inner Circle: Meet His Family, Girlfriend & More

Image Credit: Getty Images

Ben Shelton has quickly become one of the breakout stars of American tennis, and his run at Wimbledon 2025 is only adding to the momentum. Known for his explosive serve and on-court charisma, the 22-year-old has captured global attention. But behind every powerful performance is a strong support system. From his parents, both former athletes, to his tennis-playing sister and high-profile girlfriend, Ben’s inner circle has been by his side throughout his rise.

Below, get to know the key people cheering Ben on as he continues his Wimbledon journey.

Who Is Ben Shelton?

Born on October 9, 2002, in Atlanta, Georgia, Ben first gained national attention after winning the 2022 NCAA singles championship while playing for the University of Florida. He turned pro later that year and made headlines with a breakout performance at the 2023 US Open, reaching the semifinals. As of 2025, Ben has solidified himself as one of the top young players on the ATP Tour and a strong contender at Grand Slam events like Wimbledon.

Pure passion from Ben Shelton‼️ He advances to the quarterfinals at Wimbledon for the first time in his career 👏 pic.twitter.com/EfuzOVWB18 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 7, 2025

Who Are Ben Shelton’s Parents?

Ben’s father, Bryan Shelton, is a former professional tennis player and an accomplished coach. He spent several years on the ATP Tour and later coached at the collegiate level. He most notably led the University of Florida men’s team to an NCAA championship in 2021. Bryan now serves as Ben’s coach on the pro tour.

Doing it in front of those who taught you how 🥹 Ben Shelton is enjoying a fantastic grass court season – and he credits his father, former professional Bryan, as his inspiration for playing on the surface ♥️#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/w0DX0VZtuO — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 7, 2025

In a 2022 phone interview, Bryan spoke about his son’s rapid growth, saying, “I think things have certainly accelerated a lot faster than I had planned or thought with Ben’s development on the court and with his maturity as well.

Ben’s mother, Lisa Witsken Shelton, was a highly ranked junior tennis player and comes from a tennis family—her brother, Todd Witsken, played professionally on the ATP Tour.

Does Ben Shelton Have Any Siblings?

Yes, Ben has an older sister named Emma Shelton, who played collegiate tennis at both the University of South Carolina and the University of Florida.

She’s been by his side at Wimbledon 2025, cheering him on throughout the tournament. During his third-round post-match interview, Ben gave her a special shout-out, saying, “My sister’s here. She’s been here for every match I’ve played. She’s been the lucky charm.” He then mentioned that she needed to head back to work on Monday, adding, “She works for Morgan Stanley. If any of y’all have some connections and can get her a couple extra days off so we can keep this rolling, that’d be great.”

Ben Shelton called on Morgan Stanley to give his sister more PTO so she can continue watching him play at Wimbledon—and they gave her the week off.pic.twitter.com/5aD7DIkOEh — Front Office Sports (@FOS) July 7, 2025

The moment quickly went viral, and it worked—Emma was reportedly granted extra time off to remain in London and continue supporting her brother.

Who Is Ben Shelton’s Girlfriend?

Ben is currently dating Trinity Rodman, a professional soccer player for the Washington Spirit and the U.S. Women’s National Team. Trinity, the daughter of NBA legend Dennis Rodman, is considered one of the brightest young talents in American soccer. The couple reportedly began dating in 2024 and made their relationship public on social media in early 2025. They’ve since been spotted supporting each other at matches and events.