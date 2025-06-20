’28 Years Later’ Ending Explained: See Our Breakdown

Image Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Nearly three decades after the Rage virus plagued Europe, it has been eradicated throughout most of the continent except for Great Britain. 28 Years Later begins on an interesting note: with the introduction of a young boy named Jimmy, whose fate may set up the next installment, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple.

Now that the long-awaited horror has been released to theaters, fans want to know who Jimmy is and what the ending of 28 Years Later means. Below, Hollywood Life has a full breakdown of the character and the conclusion. (Warning: spoilers are ahead for 28 Years Later)

Is There a Post-Credit Scene in 28 Years Later?

No, there is no post-credit scene in 28 Years Later despite initial speculation. Quite a few box office masterpieces this year had mid- or after-credits scenes, like Thunderbolts*, but 28 Years Later isn’t one of them.

What will humanity become? Danny Boyle and Alex Garland reunite for #28YearsLater – only in theatres 6.20.25. pic.twitter.com/PbP3sexTgc — 28 Years Later Movie (@28YearsLaterMov) December 10, 2024

Who Is Jimmy in 28 Years Later?

Jimmy is immediately introduced at the beginning of 28 Years Later after we see a group of blonde children watching the famous British children’s show Teletubbies. Jimmy is a young boy whose family is infected. As he watches his father, the local priest, willingly surrender to the virus, Jimmy escapes with the crucifix necklace his father gave him. He then asks, “Father, why have you forsaken me?” before the film moves forward to 28 years after the second outbreak.

Throughout the film, viewers see traces of the character’s name, possibly indicating he has a widespread influence over this post-apocalyptic Britain. In one scene, we see his name sprawled in graffiti; in another, the name “Jimmy” is written on the back of an upside down corpse.

Finally, at the end of the movie, Spike (Alfie Williams), struggles to escape the Alpha hunting him down (the Alpha is an infected individual physically and mentally more advanced than the rest of the infected). But just in time, a man named Sir Jimmy Crystal (Jack O’Connell) comes in to help, and he’s seemingly the grown-up version of that child from the beginning of the film. He now has bleached blonde hair and a gold crucifix hanging upside down from his neck. Flanking Jimmy are his cult members wearing similar tracksuits and blonde wigs.

It appears that Jimmy’s leadership is widely influential because the rest of his group are all credited with a connection to his name: Jimmy Ink, Jimmy Jones, Jimmy Snake, Jimmy Shite and Jimmy Fox.

In reference to the beginning of 28 Years Later, fans see a parallel with Teletubbies, which those young blonde children were watching before getting attacked. Sir Jimmy and the other Jimmys are all wearing tracksuits of different colors — purple, yellow, green and red — which are seemingly reminiscent of the Teletubbies characters.

Can I Stream 28 Years Later?

You can’t stream 28 Years Later right now because it was released exclusive in theaters. But fans can watch its predecessors on various platforms. 28 Days Later is currently available for free on PlutoTV. 28 Weeks Later is currently available to watch for free on Tubi or with a subscription to Hulu.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple Release Date

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is set to hit theaters on January 16, 2026.