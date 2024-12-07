’28 Years Later’ Trilogy: ’28 Days Later’ Sequel Release Date, Plot & More

Image Credit: Getty Images

It’s been nearly two decades since the last update in the 28 Days Later post-apocalyptic horror franchise. 28 Weeks Later saw the Rage Virus wreak havoc around England. Now, original star Cillian Murphy is set to reprise his role from the first 2002 movie in the 28 Years Later trilogy. With a 2025 release date and a star-studded cast, fans can expect a wild and frightening ride from some of cinema’s most renowned actors.

Hollywood Life has all the details you need to know about the upcoming 28 Years Later movie, below.

What Is 28 Years Later About?

28 Years Later cast member Ralph Fiennes described the events of the film during an interview with IndieWire in October 2024.

“Britain is 28 years into this terrible plague of infected people who are violent, rabid humans with a few pockets of uninfected communities,” the Harry Potter star said. “And it centers on a young boy who wants to find a doctor to help his dying mother.”

Ralph elaborated that the protagonist “leads his mother through this beautiful northern English terrain. But of course, around them hiding in forests and hills and woods are the infected. But he finds a doctor who is a man we might think is going to be weird and odd, but actually is a force for good.”

According to Wired, 28 Years Later was filmed using an iPhone 15.

28 Years Later Release Date

28 Years Later is scheduled for a June 20, 2025, release date.

Where to Watch 28 Years Later

Fans can watch the upcoming sequel in theaters before it reaches a streaming service.

28 Years Later Cast

Cillian is expected to reprise his role as Jim in the 28 Years Later trilogy. The rest of the 28 Years Later cast will feature Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer, Ralph Fiennes, Jack O’Connell, Erin Kellyman and Edvin Ryding.

Is There a Sequel After 28 Years Later?

Yes, there is a sequel to 28 Years Later titled 28 Years Later Part II: The Bone Temple. It is part of a trilogy.

A release date for part 2 of 28 Years Later has not been determined yet. Filming began in late 2024.