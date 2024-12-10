How to Watch ’28 Years Later’: Where Will the Horror Be Streaming?

Image Credit: Corbis via Getty Images

“What will humanity become?” is the question that the official 28 Years Later trailer asks viewers. Two decades after the first film, 28 Days Later, premiered, the third installment in the franchise will be released in 2025. Better yet, original star Cillian Murphy will reprise his role as Jim. So, will the film be available for streaming or will fans need to head to theaters first?

The official film synopsis of 28 Years Later reads, “Sometime after the events of 28 Weeks Later, the Rage Virus has returned, and a group of survivors must face a world ravaged by hordes of the infected.”

Hollywood Life is breaking down the viewing details for 28 Years Later below.

Where to Watch 28 Years Later



28 Years Later will be released in theaters on June 20, 2025.

When Will 28 Years Later Start Streaming?

Since the theatrical release date is in June 2025, a streaming date is not yet known. Depending on the box office success, Sony Pictures Releasing will determine when and where 28 Years Later will stream. In 2021, Sony agreed to have Netflix host some of their films on its platform. So, 28 Years Later could possibly be released on Netflix following its theatrical run.

28 Years Later Cast

The main cast of 28 Years Later features Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jack O’Connell, Alfie Williams and Ralph Fiennes.

Cillian Murphy also returns to the 28 Days universe. Erin Kellyman and Edvin Ryding also star in 28 Years Later.

When Does 28 Years Later Part II: The Bone Temple Come Out?

A release date for 28 Years Later Part II: The Bone Temple is currently unknown.

How to Watch 28 Days Later

Currently, the original horror 28 Days Later is available to rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

How to Watch 28 Weeks Later

The 28 Days Later sequel, 28 Weeks Later, is available to stream for Hulu subscribers.

What Is 28 Days Later About?

Per its official synopsis, 28 Days Later introduces a “group of misguided animal rights activists [who] free a caged chimp infected with the ‘Rage Virus’ from a medical research lab.”

“When London bike courier Jim wakes up from a coma a month after, he finds his city all but deserted. On the run from the zombie-like victims of the Rage, Jim stumbles upon a group of survivors, including Selena and cab driver Frank, and joins them on a perilous journey to what he hopes will be safety.”