‘1923’ Season 2 Finale: Air Date, How to Watch & More Details

Image Credit: Lauren Smith/Paramount+

The popular Yellowstone spinoff 1923 is currently in its second season, and fans have been captivated by the gripping prequel. However, the season is soon coming to an end.

Read on to find out when the show’s finale will air and more.

How to Watch 1923

You can watch and stream all seasons of 1923 on Paramount+. The show debuted on December 18, 2022, and both the first full season and all the episodes of season 2 released so far are available on the platform.

How Many Episodes Are in 1923 Season 2?

Initially, season 2 was expected to have 8 episodes, like season 1. However, as noted on Paramount+’s official page for 1923 season 2, it will only have 7 episodes.

When Is the 1923 Season 2 Finale?

With season 2 consisting of 7 episodes, the finale is set to air on April 6, 2025.

Who Has Died in 1923 So Far?

On the show, several characters who died in Season 1 include Catherine Walsh, who was mauled to death by a leopard; John Dutton Sr., who was shot by Banner Creighton; Emma Dutton, who died by suicide off-screen; Brother Romero, who was shot by Hank Plenty Clouds; Hank Plenty Clouds, who was shot by Brother Cillian; and Brother Cillian, who was killed by Teonna Rainwater.

Season 2 of 1923 has seen the deaths of multiple characters, including five main cast members, all before the finale. Pete Plenty Clouds was one of the first to go, killed in a duel with Marshal Kent. Played by Jeremy Gauna Pete was originally portrayed by Cole Brings Plenty, who tragically passed away in real life.

Next was Jack Dutton, portrayed by Darren Mann. Jack, eager to ensure Spencer’s safe arrival, defied Jacob Dutton’s (Harrison Ford) orders and left the ranch. He was shot by two men posing as deputies, sent by Whitfield. His death leaves Elizabeth (Michelle Randolph) widowed and to raise their unborn child alone.

Other notable character deaths in 1923 include Runs His Horse (Michael Spears), Father Renaud (Sebastian Roché), Hillary (Janet Montgomery), and Paul (Augustus Prew).

Is a Season 3 of 1923 Happening?

Series star Brandon Sklenar told The Hollywood Reporter in 2024 that season 2 would be the show’s last. He described the show as “one piece — there’s just a split in the middle, but it’s all one piece. It will conclude.”

However, Paramount has yet to confirm whether or not Season 2 will be the final season.

What Are All the Yellowstone Spinoffs?

So far, the only spinoff shows of the highly acclaimed Yellowstone series are 1883 and 1923. However, two additional spinoffs are reportedly in the works. One season was ordered for 1944, and one season was ordered for The Madison (which was formerly titled 2024), according to The Hollywood Reporter.