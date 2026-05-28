When Does the ‘Love Island USA’ Season 8 Cast Drop? Date to Expect the Reveal

Image Credit: Peacock

Peacock is making Love Island USA fans wait a long time until it drops the season 8 cast. In case you haven’t heard, the reality TV dating series premieres in just a matter of days from now, and the cast list has yet to be unveiled. So, when can we all finally see the new faces entering the Villa?

Previously, Islanders have been announced either days to one week before a season’s premiere. Then, of course, the Casa Amor bunch comes into the show midway through the season to shake things up and test the loyalty inside the Villa.

Here are the latest updates on when fans can finally meet the season 8 cast of Love Island USA.

When Does Love Island USA Unveil Its Cast?

Usually, Peacock reveals the cast list less than a week before a new season airs. Last year, the season 7 cast was unveiled on May 29, 2025, just five days before the show premiered.

Season 7 was one of the show’s most memorable seasons in recent years. Olandria Carthen and Nicolas Vansteenberghe became one of reality TV’s most famous couples, and they’re still going strong to this day!

When Will the Love Island USA Season 8 Cast Drop?

Since Peacock revealed its cast five days before the season 7 premiere, fans can most likely see the cast list drop sometime on Thursday, May 28!

The Love Island USA Instagram account shared a message on Wednesday, May 27, reminding fans to “keep it positive” with their social media comments.

“The Villa runs on good vibes, and so does this community,” the post read. “We love seeing your reactions, opinions, and debates, but everyone deserves to feel safe and respected.”

The message concluded, “This is a space for fun, not negativity — so keep it kind, keep it positive, and remember: this is LOVE Island!”

The show pulled a similar move last year, urging viewers to remember that the show stars real human beings.

When Is the Love Island USA Season 8 Premiere Date?

Season 8 of Love Island USA will premiere on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, at 6 p.m. PT/ 9 p.m. ET.