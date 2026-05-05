Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun’s Stagecoach Hard Launch Is the Most Watched Romance of the Year. Here’s What I See.

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Sydney Sweeney brought Scooter Braun to Stagecoach, wrapped herself around him in front of every phone in the desert, and let the internet do the rest. Hard launch complete. Cowboy hats, hands in back pockets, the whole performance.

The internet did what the internet does. Power dynamics. Age gap. PR strategy. Someone’s already written the thinkpiece about what this means for her brand.

I’m not interested in any of that. I’m interested in what happens to two human beings when they decide to be seen together this loudly, this publicly, this fast. Because I see this exact pattern walk into my office in San Francisco constantly, just without the festival photographers.

The goldfish bowl is real and it changes the air in the room

Here’s the thing nobody says out loud about a hard launch. We are wired for connection from the cradle to the grave. We’re an interdependent species. The moment you were born a hundred thousand years ago on the African savannas, you needed a good enough other on the other side of your birth or you would die. That biology doesn’t care that you’re a movie star. It runs the same software in Sydney Sweeney that it runs in your accountant.

Now layer on celebrity. Every move is watched, judged, commented on, saved, shared, screenshot, archived. It is a goldfish bowl, and there are two villages outside the glass, both of them holding opinions.

In an environment like that, people lean on what I call protective character strategies. One I know well, both clinically and personally, is The Seducer. When that part is running the show, your worth in love and in life is determined entirely by whether someone wants you. Whether you can perform the desirable version of yourself you think you need to be.

A hard launch with PDA at a country music festival is The Seducer in full bloom. It’s a public, gorgeous, totally human answer to the two questions every couple is always asking each other underneath the words: Are you there for me? Am I enough for you? When the cameras click, the answer feels like yes.

What nobody warns you about the morning after the launch

Here’s the part the gossip take misses entirely. Performative romance is not fake. It’s just early. And what comes next is harder than the launch.

I tell couples this all the time, and it makes them squirm. Your sexy self met your partner. Now your vulnerable self has to make love to them.

I have my own history with this. A lot of my ego stability used to come from being perceived as attractive, as desirable, as the seductive guy in the room. I cringe now at how central that was to who I thought I was. The honeymoon phase of any relationship runs on that fuel. It feels electric because it’s built on being chosen, being wanted, being publicly claimed.

But the sexy self can’t sustain a relationship. If we don’t make space for the vulnerable self to be the one having intimacy, we end up not being intimate at all. The dynamic where the desirable persona stays on while the actual heart hides is one of the most common patterns I see, and it’s one of the quiet drivers behind the science behind signs husband doesn t want you sexually and a hundred other “we used to be so hot for each other, what happened” stories.

If you want to know which protective character runs your relationship when the cameras turn off, you can get your free relationship assessment. Most people are surprised by the result. The Seducer is only one of several.

The internet wants villains. There aren’t any here.

The cultural reflex with a couple like this is to diagnose someone. Is he using her. Is she using him. Is one of them a narcissist. Is the other one naive.

I want to be very direct about this. That kind of analysis is junk food. It’s the relationship-help equivalent of a bag of M&M’s for dinner. People want to consume it because it’s sweet and certain and gives you someone to blame. You’ll eat the whole bag. You’ll feel like garbage afterward.

Story of other never leads to growth. Never leads to healing. It’s the path the lab rat discovers again and again has no food at the end.

So I’m not going to do it. Sydney Sweeney is not a caricature. Scooter Braun is not a caricature. Neither of you are bad people, no matter what the internet says about your ten seconds of meme fame. Both of you make sense. There’s a little kid inside each of you reaching out for love and connection, same as the rest of us.

This is also why I’m uninterested in policing what counts as a “real” launch versus a “strategic” one, the same way I push back when people fixate on the science behind micro cheating instead of the underlying bond. The behavior is downstream. The attachment is the story.

What I’d actually say if they were on my couch

If this couple walked into my office six months from now, after the PDA photos had calcified into expectations and the first real fight had landed, I’d start by normalizing what scared them.

Disconnection is a feature, not a bug. If you love each other, you will scare each other. If you matter to each other, you will hurt each other. You weren’t fighting because something is broken. You were fighting because you mean so much to each other now that the stakes got real.

Then I’d help them drop the armor. The Seducer is exhausting to maintain. Underneath the launch and the festival photos and the curated couple-brand, there’s a little boy and a little girl inside both of them, terrified of abandonment, terrified of not being enough.

The work is moving from self-protection into mutual attunement. Empathy for self and empathy for the other person, at the same time. I call it empathy squared. That’s what builds a bond that can survive the goldfish bowl.

The line worth saving

The hard launch is the easy part. Anyone with a publicist and a festival ticket can do the hard launch. The soft, slow, unglamorous reveal of the actual self underneath, the one with the fears and the history and the parts that aren’t camera-ready, that’s the real launch. And it never makes the photos.

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couples therapist Figs O’Sullivan is a couples therapist and relationship expert to the Stars and Silicon Valley, founder of Empathi, and built Figlet, our AI relationship coach, an AI relationship coach trained on his clinical work.