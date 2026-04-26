When Did Klay Thompson Date Coco Jones? About Their Past Relationship

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Klay Thompson’s dating life has been back in the spotlight following his split from Megan Thee Stallion in April 2026. The rapper confirmed the breakup herself, saying that “trust, fidelity and respect” are essential in a relationship and suggesting those values had been broken.

The two had gone public with their romance in 2025 and were seen together at events and on social media, but their relationship ultimately ended after less than a year amid allegations of infidelity.“I’ve made the decision to end my relationship with Klay,” Megan said in a statement. “Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward. I’m taking this time to prioritize myself and move ahead with peace and clarity.”

With that news, people have started looking back at Klay’s past relationships, including his quieter connection to Coco Jones. The two kept things mostly private, so find out more about when they dated, how long they were together, and what happened between them below.

When Did Klay Thompson Start Dating Coco Jones ?

Klay and Coco were first linked in late 2021, with reports placing the start of their relationship around November of that year. Their connection was never heavily publicized, and they mostly stayed out of the spotlight while dating.

How Long Were Klay Thompson & Coco Jones Together?

The two dated for about a year and a half, from late 2021 until around June 2023. Their relationship was relatively low-key compared to Klay’s later, more public romances, and they were rarely seen together at major events or on social media.

Since their split, the singer and actress has moved on and is now engaged to Donovan Mitchell. The two began dating in 2023 and announced their engagement on July 11, 2025, after about two years together.

Why Did Klay Thompson & Coco Jones Break Up?

Neither Klay nor Coco ever spoke publicly about their split. It seemed to be a quiet breakup, with no confirmed reason or drama surrounding it.

Who Else Has Klay Thompson Dated?

Klay has been linked to several women over the years, though he tends to keep his personal life fairly private. One of his earliest public relationships was with influencer Hannah Stocking, which drew attention at the time and reportedly ended amid cheating allegations.

He later had a more long-term relationship with actress Laura Harrier, whom he dated for a few years before they split in the early 2020s. He’s also been connected to a few other names over the years, though many of those relationships were kept low-key.