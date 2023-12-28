Coco Jones: 5 Things to Know About the ‘Bel Air’ Actress & Singer

Coco Jones has been a rising star for a number of years. While she’s gained widespread recognition for her role in the recent Bel-Air series, she’s worked on quite a few major projects since she was a kid. Even though the 25-year-old star may be familiar to many audiences as an actress, she also has a very vibrant music career that she’s been working on for years.

Coco will also help welcome in 2024 when she performs as part of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest on Sunday, December 31. Coco is one of many major musical performers that will take the stage and kick off the new year. Before her epic performance, get to know more about Coco here!

Coco Began Her Career With Disney

One of Coco’s earliest roles was when she guest-starred on the Disney Channel show So Random in 2011. The following year, she starred in the DCOM Let It Shine, which was a hit for the kids’ TV network. In 2013, she signed with the Disney-owned Hollywood Records and released her debut EP Made Of. She also released the single “Deja Vu” with the label, before she was dropped from the label.

She Stars in the 2022 ‘Bel-Air’ Reboot

While Coco had been working on a wide variety of projects since she was a kid, her biggest role yet was probably in the Peacock reboot of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. She was announced as Hilary Banks, and the show premiered in 2022. So far, the show has had 2 seasons of 10 episodes each, and it’s been renewed for a third season.

Coco’s Dad Is a Former NFL Player

Coco does come from a very successful family, with both an athletic and musical background. Her mother is a session singer, and her dad Mike Jones played in the NFL for nine seasons with the Phoenix Cardinals, New England Patriots, St. Louis Rams, and Tennessee Titans. She and her brother each followed in their mom and dad’s footsteps respectively. Her brother Mike Jones Jr. is a linebacker for the Atlanta Falcons.

She’s Released Her Debut Album in 2019

While she was dropped by Hollywood Records in 2014, Coco has continued working on music, releasing her work independently after being released from the label. She dropped her debut record H.D.W.Y. on her own in 2019. She signed with the label High Standardz and Def Jam in 2022, and she released her first album for the label in March 2022, What I Didn’t Tell You. She began 2023 with a deluxe edition of the album.

She’s Nominated for 5 Grammys

While Coco is relatively early in her career, she’s already hit a major achievement in being nominated for five Grammy Awards for the 2024 ceremony. She’s up for both Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance for her song “ICU.” Her album is nominated for Best R&B Album, while her Babyface collab “Simple” is up for Best Traditional R&B Performance. She’s also nominated in the Best New Artist Category.