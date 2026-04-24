Is Dianna Russini Still Married to Husband Kevin Goldschmidt Amid Mike Vrabel Rumors?

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Sports journalist Dianna Russini is facing extensive scrutiny for her connection to New England Patriots Coach Mike Vrabel. After the pair were caught getting close in two separate sets of photos — one from early 2026 and another from 2020 — her marriage to husband Kevin Goldschmidt was thrust under the public’s microscope. Though Dianna and Mike initially downplayed the affair rumors, she left her job at The Athletic, and he took a hiatus from coaching to seek counseling.

In April 2026, Page Six published images of Mike and Dianna at the Ambiente luxury resort in Arizona. They were seen holding hands and lounging by the pool together, though the duo insisted they were with a group of people on the trip.

“The photos don’t represent the group of six people who were hanging out during the day,” Dianna said in a statement to The New York Post. “Like most journalists in the NFL, reporters interact with sources away from stadiums and other venues.” Mike echoed Dianna in his own statement, which read, “These photos show a completely innocent interaction, and any suggestion otherwise is laughable. This doesn’t deserve any further response.”

However, just a week after the situation blew up online, Dianna resigned from her position at The Athletic. Later that month, new photos published by Page Six revealed that Dianna and Mike spent time together at a dimly lit New York City bar way back in March 2020. In the pictures, the pair held hands and got cozy, and Mike was seemingly wearing his wedding ring. Later that year, Dianna married Kevin.

Below, we break down what we know so far about Dianna and Kevin’s marital status and relationship.

Mike Vrabel arrives and delivers an opening statement: My actions didn’t meet my standard … my family needs me this weekend. pic.twitter.com/icR9oveW0m — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) April 23, 2026

How Long Has Dianna Russini Been Married to Husband Kevin Goldschmidt?

Dianna has been married to Kevin for six years. The couple wed on September 26, 2020.

The pictures of Dianna and Mike that Page Six published were dated in March 2020, six months before her wedding to Kevin.

Are Dianna Russini & Kevin Goldschmidt Still Married?

Yes. At the time of publication, Dianna and Kevin are still legally married. However, the former ESPN employee joked that their marriage was “falling apart” during a February 2026 interview.

“He doesn’t even know who I am right now,” Dianna said on the “Stugotz and Company” podcast that month. “We’ve never been more disconnected in our lives. Our text messages look like two robots.”

Dianna even jokingly quipped that she and Kevin were “getting divorced at the end of the year” due to her hectic schedule.

Does Dianna Russini Have Kids With Kevin Goldschmidt?

Yes. Dianna shares her children, Michael and Joey, with Kevin. Before switching her Instagram account to private, Dianna used to share family photos with her followers.