Who Was Cyberbullying ‘Storage Wars’ Star Darrell Sheets Before He Died?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Darrell Sheets, the fan-favorite former cast member of Storage Wars, is being remembered not just for his booming personality and unforgettable moments but also for the concerning circumstances that surrounded his final days. Amid the news of his death, rumors of online harassment have spread. So, who exactly was cyberbullying Sheets before he died?

Here’s what we know so far about the situation.

Who Was Darrell Sheets?

Known to viewers as “The Gambler,” Sheets became one of the most recognizable faces on Storage Wars. His bold bidding style and knack for uncovering valuable treasures in abandoned storage lockers became a staple on the show.

Off-screen, Sheets was a longtime storage auction buyer who built his career through years of experience. His most famous on-screen moment came when he bought a locker that ultimately contained artwork worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Later in his reality TV career, Sheets stepped back from the spotlight to focus on his health and personal life. However, his connection with fans remained strong through social media.

How Did Darrell Sheets Die?

Details surrounding Sheets’ death have left fans heartbroken. While he had previously battled health issues — including a heart attack in 2019 — he was found dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Lake Havasu City Police Department.

As of now, the exact cause of death has yet to be determined. Police are investigating Sheets’ death.

Who Was Cyberbullying Darrell Sheets?

Storage Wars cast member Rene Nezhoda claimed in an April 22, 2026, Instagram video that Sheets was the victim of cyberbullying.

“He had this guy, like, really, really tormenting him lately and cyberbullying [him],” Nezhoda alleged. “Darrell has been posting a lot about the guy that’s been cyberbullying him and tormenting him, and I really hope [the police] look into that guy, and it’s just not a pass.”

Nezhoda continued in the clip, “If you have somebody in your life that thinks it’s funny to cyberbully other people… slap them in the back of the head. Make them become a better human being, because you never know what demons somebody faces and what they go through and what you might push them through.”

“Guys, just because you watch us on television doesn’t mean you know us,” he added. “It doesn’t mean you know what we’re about.”

Kyle Ridgway, the Lake Havasu City Police Department’s public information officer, said they “are aware of these cyberbullying accusations and that is a part of the active investigation,” according to Page Six.

When Was Darrell Sheets on Storage Wars?

Sheets was a staple of Storage Wars from its early seasons, first appearing on the show when it premiered in 2010. He remained with the series until 2023.

Even after stepping away from the show, Sheets’ legacy lived on. Fans continue to share clips of his biggest wins and most memorable moments online.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).