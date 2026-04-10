Where Is Artemis 2 Landing Today? Splashdown Site Details

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After successfully orbiting the moon, the Artemis II crew is heading home! Astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen are scheduled to return to Earth on Friday, April 10, with a Pacific Ocean-targeted splashdown. But onlookers who want to catch a glimpse of the landing are curious if they’ll actually see the crew return. So, where exactly in the ocean will Artemis II land?

The lunar flyby mission was one for the history books. In addition to the stunning images the crew captured of Earthset from the moon’s curve, Koch and Glover became the first woman and first Black man, respectively, to travel toward the moon. And while science doesn’t usually get emotional, the crew shared a touching moment while orbiting the moon. They named a crater after Wiseman’s late wife, Carroll Wiseman, who died of breast cancer in 2020. She is survived by their two daughters, Ellie and Katie.

“We would like to call [the crater] Carroll,” mission specialist Hansen said, as seen in a video shared by NASA. “A number of years ago, we started this journey, in our close-knit astronaut family, we lost a loved one. Her name was Carroll. The spouse of Reid. The mother of Katie and Ellie. And we would like to call it Carroll.”

Now that we’ll welcome the four astronauts home soon, find out where Artemis II will land and more about the splashdown below.

How to Watch the Artemis 2 Splashdown: Streaming Details

Anyone can watch the Artemis II Orion splashdown on NASA TV, YouTube, Netflix and other cable news networks that provide live streaming. NASA will begin its live coverage at around 6:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT on Friday, April 10.

What Time Is the Artemis 2 Splashdown?

The Artemis II Orion capsule is expected to splash down at 8:07 p.m. ET / 5:07 p.m. PT on Friday, April 10.

Where Is Artemis 2 Landing? Splashdown Site

Artemis II will land in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of San Diego, California.