Reid Wiseman’s Children: Meet the Artemis 2 Astronaut’s Daughters

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As NASA’s Artemis II mission marks a historic return to crewed lunar travel, commander Reid Wiseman is leading the high-profile journey around the Moon. The veteran astronaut and former Navy pilot has spent years preparing for the mission—all while raising his family. Wiseman is a father of two daughters, whom he shares with his late wife, Carroll Taylor Wiseman, who died in 2020 after battling cancer.

During the mission’s record-breaking lunar flyby, Wiseman’s crewmates honored her with an emotional tribute, proposing to name a newly observed crater “Carroll.” Mission specialist Jeremy Hansen said, “A number of years ago, we started this journey in our close-knit astronaut family, and we lost a loved one… Her name was Carroll,” as the crew marked the moment together.

Below, learn more about Wiseman’s family.

Who Is Reid Wiseman ?

Wiseman is a NASA astronaut and former U.S. Navy pilot who is serving as the commander of NASA’s Artemis II mission—the first crewed flight around the Moon in more than 50 years. He previously spent months aboard the International Space Station in 2014 and has held leadership roles within NASA’s astronaut office.

How Many Children Does Reid Wiseman Have?

Wiseman has two children—daughters named Ellie and Katherine.

Wiseman posted on Instagram that one of his daughters snuck cookies into his luggage. “When you are packing for the Moon and discover your daughter snuck some cookies she made into your luggage. My heart can’t take it! ❤️❤️❤️” he wrote in the caption.

What Happened to Reid Wiseman’s Wife, Carroll?

Wiseman’s wife, Carroll Taylor Wiseman, died in May 2020 at age 46 after a five-year battle with cancer. The couple had been married since 2003 and share two daughters.

Carroll dedicated her career to helping others, working as a newborn intensive care unit registered nurse, according to NASA. Per Baltimore Banner, during her illness, Wiseman stepped back from active flight duty and took on leadership roles within NASA’s astronaut office, first as a deputy and later as chief. Following her death, Wiseman has raised their daughters as a single father. He returned to flight rotation in November 2022 and was later selected to command Artemis II.