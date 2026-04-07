Reid Wiseman’s Wife: All About Carroll Wiseman & Her Cancer Battle Before Death

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Reid Wiseman, the commander of the Artemis II mission, was able to pay homage to his late wife, Carroll Wiseman, while up in space. The crew onboard the Orion spacecraft — Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen — named a moon crater after Carroll, and the moment was captured for the world to see.

“We would like to call it Carroll,” mission specialist Jeremy said during their April 2026 mission. “A number of years ago, we started this journey, in our close-knit astronaut family, we lost a loved one. Her name was Carroll. The spouse of Reid. The mother of Katie and Ellie. And we would like to call it Carroll.”

All four astronauts shared a hug as Reid wiped away his tears. The moment marked a major milestone, proving that science can be emotional in the best ways.

Learn about Carroll, her relationship with Reid and what happened to her below.

Who Was Carroll Wiseman?

Carroll was Reid’s wife, who “dedicated her life to helping others as a newborn intensive care unit Registered Nurse,” NASA indicates on its website.

How Long Were Reid Wiseman & His Wife, Carroll Wiseman, Married?

Reid and Carroll got married in 2003 and were together until she died in 2020.

What Happened to Reid Wiseman’s Wife, Carroll? How She Died

Carroll died following a battle with cancer in 2020. She was 46.

Does Reid Wiseman Have Children? About His Daughters

Yes, Reid is a father of two children, daughters Katie and Ellie, whom he shares with Carroll. The astronaut has been raising Ellie and Katie alone since his wife’s death. According to NASA, Reid “considers his time as an only parent as his greatest challenge and the most rewarding phase of his life.”

Before embarking on NASA’s Artemis II launch in April 2026, Reid revealed he had prepared his daughters for his potential death if the mission had failed.

“I told them, ‘Here’s where the will is, here’s where the trust documents are, and if anything happens to me, here’s what’s going to happen to you,'” Reid explained. “I actually wish more people in everyday life talked to their families in that way because you never know what the next day is going to bring.”