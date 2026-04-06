How Long Will Artemis 2 Be in Space? See Duration of Mission

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NASA is preparing to make history with the Artemis II mission, as astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen head toward the Moon. The flight marks the first time humans have traveled beyond low Earth orbit since NASA’s Apollo missions ended in 1972, signaling a major step in the agency’s long-awaited return to deep space exploration.

Part of NASA’s broader Artemis program, the mission is designed to pave the way for future lunar landings and eventually human missions to Mars. Over the course of the flight, the four-person crew will test critical systems aboard the Orion spacecraft as they travel around the Moon and back to Earth.

Here’s everything to know about the crew, timing, mission length, and how to watch.

Who Is in the Artemis II Crew?

The Artemis II crew includes four astronauts: Wiseman, Glover, Koch and Hansen.

Wiseman is serving as commander, bringing prior International Space Station experience and leadership as NASA’s former chief astronaut. Glover, a U.S. Navy captain and test pilot, is serving as pilot and helping operate the spacecraft. Koch, a veteran astronaut who spent 328 days in space, is a mission specialist and is the first woman to fly around the Moon. Hansen, a Canadian astronaut, is also a mission specialist and is the first Canadian to travel around the Moon.

When Was the Artemis II Launch Date?

Artemis II launched on April 1, 2026.

Where Did Artemis II Launch From?

The mission took off from Launch Complex 39B at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the same historic site used for Apollo missions.

How Long Will Artemis II Be in Space?

The mission is expected to last about 10 days, during which the crew will travel around the Moon and return to Earth without landing.

How Can I Watch Live Updates on Artemis II?

The Artemis II launch was streamed live on NASA+, as well as on NASA’s official website, YouTube channel, and other streaming platforms and TV networks covering the event.

Now that the crew is on their voyage, space enthusiasts can keep up with the mission on NASA’s website and social media.