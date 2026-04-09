What Character Does Natasha Lyonne Play in ‘Euphoria’ Season 3?

Natasha Lyonne is one of the several famous guest stars appearing in season 3 of Euphoria, the HBO series’ most highly anticipated season. The former Orange Is the New Black actress made headlines for her casting, and many fans wondered what character she’s playing on the show.

Following the red carpet premiere in Los Angeles, California, in April, Natasha’s name made the rounds online for an unfortunate reason. According to Page Six, the American Pie star was escorted off a Delta Airlines flight because she was allegedly unresponsive when flight attendants asked her to close her laptop and fasten her seatbelt before taking off. After appearing to “doze off,” Natasha’s laptop was taken from her, the outlet reported, and a Delta staffer eventually came on board to ask, “Ma’am, do you need medical attention?”

At one point, the staffer said, “Ma’am, I need you to come off the plane. Do you need help with your belongings?” Natasha was heard asking, “Where are we?” before the staff member informed her, “We’re still in LA. The plane hasn’t gone anywhere. … The plane is not going anywhere until you come off it.”

After Natasha was escorted off the flight, the captain was heard telling the passengers, “We have a passenger who for whatever reason … wouldn’t follow some basic commands … We had a passenger who didn’t seem up to the task tonight so that’s why they were asked to be booked on another flight — I do apologize for the inconvenience, but we will get you to New York as quickly and as safely as possible.”

Natasha seemingly addressed the incident in an X post on April 9, 2026, tweeting, in part, “Sure was looking forward to speaking honestly with @DrewBarrymore yesterday but guess wasn’t in the cards,” she tweeted, before adding, “Who owns page six/New York Post now again?”

Below, find out what we know so far about Natasha’s role in season 3 of Euphoria.

Has Natasha Lyonne Appeared in Other Euphoria Seasons?

No, season 3 is Natasha’s first and only appearance in the HBO series.

Who Is Natasha Lyonne’s Euphoria Season 3 Character?

At the time of publication, the details of Natasha’s season 3 role are still unclear. HBO has managed to keep her role a secret so far. So, fans will find out who she’s playing when the actress pops up on screen.

Natasha shared photos from the season 3 red carpet premiere on her Instagram and wrote that she is “so grateful to be a part of this legendary show” in her caption.

Who Else Is Guest Starring in the Euphoria Season 3 Cast?

In addition to Natasha, other guest stars joining season 3 include Sharon Stone, Rosalía, Eli Roth and Trisha Paytas, just to name a few.