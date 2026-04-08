Is Jenna Bush Hager in ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’? What Craig Melvin Revealed

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We all know that The Devil Wears Prada 2 is a groundbreaking sequel, but it looks like the entire cast will exceed expectations. Aside from the core four — Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci — leading the film, rumor has it that one other person might appear in the movie: Jenna Bush Hager. So, is it true?

According to Jenna’s Today co-anchor Craig Melvin, yes — so, gird your loins for what you’re about to read! During a live segment on Today on Wednesday, April 8, Craig, 46, let it slip that Jenna will make a cameo in The Devil Wears Prada sequel.

Craig Melvin accidentally slips that Jenna Bush Hager is in "Devil Wears Prada 2." 🤭 Credit: ABC pic.twitter.com/ekqvhrpXy5 — TMZ (@TMZ) April 8, 2026

“By the way, you know how that movie’s going to be good?” Craig asked. “You know how I can tell? JBH is in it!” The camera panned over to a shocked Jenna, who then said, “I don’t know that you were supposed to drop that bomb, but if you’re…”

Savannah Guthrie, who recently made her on-air return, chimed in to joke, “This is live. You cannot tell Craig anything!” to which Craig said, “I thought it was common knowledge? … Cut it out for the other feeds! Sorry about that, JBH. My bad!”

Savannah, 54, and 44, famously dressed up as Miranda Priestly and Anna Wintour, respectively, last Halloween. Anna, 76, inspired the “dragon lady” boss character.

It’s unclear what role Jenna will play in the film, but several other famous names also contributed to the movie. Lady Gaga and Doechii recorded an original song titled “Runway,” an homage to the film’s fictional magazine.

Sydney Sweeney was also spotted on set last summer, but her role in the film is also still unclear.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 will follow Andy Sachs (Anne) 20 years after the events from the first film. She returns to Runway as her old boss, Miranda Priestly (Meryl), navigates a brand-new media landscape while trying to keep Runway alive. Meanwhile, her former assistant Emily (played by Emily) now oversees a luxury brand with a cash flow that could save Runway.

The cast has been making its rounds on their press tour around the world.