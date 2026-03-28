How Many DUIs Does Tiger Woods Have? What We Know After 2026 Arrest

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Tiger Woods‘ March 2026 DUI arrest made headlines after the news of his rollover crash circulated. The golf pro, 50, was uninjured but was charged on suspicion of driving under the influence. Since this wasn’t Woods’ first run-in with the law, his recent arrest prompted curiosity about his past. After all, Woods has been involved in a few crashes.

According to Martin County Sheriff John M. Budensiek, Woods exhibited “signs of impairment” at the scene of the crash and was “lethargic on scene because of what he was intoxicated on.”

“Mr. Woods did not appear to be injured at all, and the other individual was not injured,” Budensiek said, adding that authorities were initially “not suspicious of alcohol being involved in this case, and that proved to be true at the jail,” where Woods blew “triple zeroes” on a breathalyzer test. He also refused to take a urinalysis test at the jail, Budensiek pointed out.

Find out how many DUIs Woods now has on his record and more about his past with car accidents below.

How Many Car Accidents Has Tiger Woods Been Involved in?

Woods has been involved in four major vehicular accidents since 2009. The first incident was in November 2009 in Windermere, Florida, near his home, when he crashed his car into a fire hydrant and a tree. He did not face serious criminal charges, but the crash drew attention to his personal life and marriage to ex-wife Elin Nordegren.

The next automobile incident came in May 2017 in Jupiter, Florida, when Woods was found asleep in his car, which had been stopped in the road with the engine still running. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI, and he pleaded guilty to reckless driving.

Woods’ third automobile incident occurred in February 2021 in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, when he lost control of his car, and it rolled over. The athlete suffered major leg injuries and underwent surgery.

The fourth and most recent car accident occurred in March 2026 in Jupiter Island, Florida.

How Many DUIs Does Tiger Woods Have? His History

Woods has two DUIs on his record, the first from May 2017 and the second from March 2026.

Was Tiger Woods’ Girlfriend Vanessa Trump in the March 2026 Car Accident?

No, despite initial speculation about who was involved in Woods’ March 2026 Florida crash, his girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, was not in the car with him.