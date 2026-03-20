What Happened to Chuck Norris in Hawaii? What We Know About His Sudden Death

Chuck Norris‘ death has stunned fans and colleagues across the world. Not even two weeks before the late action film star and martial artist died, he was seen in a social media video sparring with a boxing trainer on his 86th birthday. So, what happened to him?

The Norris family announced the news of his death in an Instagram post on March 20, 2026.

“It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning,” the statement read. “To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family.”

Adding that Norris “lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved,” his inner circle added in their statement, “Through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives.”

“While our hearts are broken, we are deeply grateful for the life he lived and for the unforgettable moments we were blessed to share with him,” the post continued. The love and support he received from fans around the world meant so much to him, and our family is truly thankful for it. To him, you were not just fans, you were his friends.”

Here is what we know so far about Norris’ final days, his hospitalization and what happened to him before his sudden death.

How Did Chuck Norris Die? Cause of Death Updates

At the time of publication, the cause of death for Norris has not been revealed.

Was Chuck Norris Sick With an Illness Before His Death?

No, Norris hadn’t disclosed any major health issues publicly before he died.

What Happened to Chuck Norris in Hawaii?

The details of Norris’ hospitalization have not been disclosed at the time of publication. According to TMZ, the late Missing in Action star was in “good spirits” before he was brought to a hospital in Kauai, Hawaii.

The Norris family indicated in their public statement that they wanted to keep “the circumstances” surrounding his death “private.”

“While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace,” the statement read. “We know many of you had heard about his recent hospitalization, and we are truly grateful for the prayers and support you sent his way. As we grieve this loss, we kindly ask for privacy for our family during this time.”