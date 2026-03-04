Is Jasmine Crockett Still in Congress? What Happens After Texas Primary

Image Credit: Getty Images

United States Representative Jasmine Crockett conceded to Representative James Talarico after he was declared the winner of the March 2026 Democratic Texas Senate primary. Known for her blunt, argumentative style and confident demeanor, Crockett has gained a large social media following and billed her campaign as “Texas Tough,” as she promised her fellow Texans that she’d “get Texas back on track, be a fighter for the middle-class, hard working Texans, ranchers, farmers, young families, oil workers, small businesses and the everyday people who make our State a vibrant, economic powerhouse.”

Now that she won’t have a chance at a Senate seat up against either Republicans Ken Paxton and John Cornyn following their runoff election, some of Crockett’s supporters are wondering if she will remain in Congress.

Find out what we know about Jasmine’s congressional future here.

Who Is Jasmine Crockett?

Crockett is a U.S. representative for Texas’s 30th congressional district, a position she’s held since 2023. Previously, the Democrat represented the 100th district in the Texas House of Representatives from 2021 to 2023.

Many Gen-Z and millennial social media users got to know Crockett over the years for her fearless argumentative skills. In 2024, she described Marjorie Taylor Greene as a “bleach-blonde, bad-built, butch body” after Greene slammed her “fake eyelashes.” The moment made the rounds online, and Crockett stood by her retort.

Who Won the Texas Senate Democratic Primary in 2026?

As previously noted, Talarico was declared the winner of the 2026 Democratic Texas Senate primary. Crockett conceded and said in a statement, “This morning, I called James and congratulated him on becoming the Senate nominee. Texas is primed to turn blue and we must remain united because this is bigger than any one person. This is about the future of all 30 million Texans and getting America back on track. With the primary behind us, Democrats must rally around our nominees and win. I’m committed to doing my part and will continue working to elect Democrats up and down the ballot.”

Will Jasmine Crockett Remain in Congress?

Crockett’s service runs until January 3, 2027, as a representative of Texas. She will be a part of Congress until then.