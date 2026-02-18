Who Is James Talarico? About the Texas Rep Who Stephen Colbert Had on His Show

Image Credit: Getty Images

Texas state Rep. James Talarico is drawing national attention after his interview with The Late Show with Stephen Colbert did not air on CBS as originally planned. The network cited concerns that broadcasting the segment could trigger the Federal Communications Commission’s equal-time rule for political candidates, a decision that sparked debate about media rules and political coverage as early voting begins in Texas’ 2026 Senate race.

In a statement, CBS said, “The Late Show was not prohibited by CBS from broadcasting the interview with Rep. James Talarico. The show was provided legal guidance that the broadcast could trigger the FCC equal time rule for two other candidates, including Rep. Jasmine Crockett, and presented options for how the equal time for other candidates could be fulfilled. The Late Show decided to present the interview through its YouTube channel with on-air promotion on the broadcast rather than potentially providing the equal time options.”

The interview was ultimately released online, where it quickly gained traction and further elevated Talarico’s profile during his Senate campaign. Learn more about him below.

He’s Running for U.S. Senate in 2026

In September 2025, Talarico officially launched his campaign for the 2026 U.S. Senate election in Texas. He is seeking the Democratic nomination in a competitive primary, where he faces U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett and other Democratic contenders.

If he secures the nomination, Talarico would advance to the general election to face the Republican nominee. On the GOP side, incumbent Sen. John Cornyn is running for reelection and faces a primary challenge from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, among others. The race is expected to be one of the most closely watched Senate contests of the 2026 cycle, as Democrats attempt to flip a statewide seat in Texas for the first time in decades.

He Represents Texas in the State House

Talarico has served in the Texas House of Representatives since 2018, representing a portion of Austin’s suburbs after moving from Round Rock following redistricting. A Democrat, he’s become well known for his progressive policy focus on public education, voting rights, workforce development and opposition to conservative bills such as mandatory Ten Commandments displays in public schools.

Despite frequently debating Republican colleagues on issues involving religion in government, Talarico has been open about his Christian faith and has said it informs his values.

He Previously Worked as a Public School Teacher

Born in Round Rock, Texas, Talarico grew up attending local public schools before earning a Bachelor’s degree in government from the University of Texas at Austin. He went on to receive a Master of Education in education policy from Harvard University and later pursued a Master of Divinity while serving in the legislature.

Before entering politics, Talarico spent two years as a public school teacher in a San Antonio middle school, a formative experience he says shaped his views on education and equity—themes central to his Senate campaign. He later led an education nonprofit and then won election to the Texas House at age 29.