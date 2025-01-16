Jasmine Crockett: 5 Things to Know About the Congresswoman

Image Credit: Variety via Getty Images

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) called out Rep. Nancy Mace during a debate about transgender rights and civil rights on Tuesday, January 14. A war of words erupted and escalated at the House hearing, with Mace ultimately suggested the duo should “take it outside.” Footage of the encounter quickly spread via social media.

“I can see that somebody’s campaign coffers really are struggling right now,” said Crockett in her critique of Mace’s rhetoric. “So [Mace] is gonna keep saying ‘trans, trans, trans, trans’ so that people will feel threatened, and child, listen —” At this point, Mace interrupted with, “I am no child, do not call me a child, I am no child,” adding, “If you want to take it outside, we can do that.” Per HuffPost, she later clarified that she meant to suggest they “take the conversation off the floor to have a more constructive” talk.

So who is Jasmine Crockett? Amid the viral scuffle, HollywoodLife has five things about the Texas democrat who publicly took Mace to task.

Jasmine Crockett Hails from St. Louis

Jasmine Felicia Crockett was born March 29, 1981 in St. Louis, Missouri. According to the St. Louis American, she attended Mary Institute and St. Louis Country Day School and Rosati-Kain, all-girls Catholic high school. She received a BA in business administration from Rhodes College before moving on to the University of Houston Law Center, where she received her Juris Doctor.

She’s an Activist

Crockett is an outspoken activist for civil and women’s rights, taking every opportunity to share her views with the public. “I will tell you that there is something special about being a woman and being in position,” she said during an interview with Forbes in October of 2024.

“We know that women have historically had to multitask. Women have historically had to balance out everything in a household. And I think from that perspective alone, it makes us uniquely qualified to see much more than just one angle when we’re approaching policy issues. One of the top campaign issues right now is childcare and elder care; those are top of the mind for so many people. But when you think about it, who’s typically doing the childcare and who’s typically doing the elder care? It’s women, right? So it is reflective in our policies because we are thoughtful about those things.”

Jasmine Crockett is an Attorney

She passed the bar in 2006, going on to become a public defender in Bowie County. According to Darling Magazine, she opened her own private practice, Crockett Law Firm, before becoming a congresswoman.

She Originally Wanted to be a Doctor

In a September 2020 interview with Darling Magazine, Crockett confessed she wanted to go into the medical field before pursuing the law. “When I was a kid, from the earliest age I can remember, I wanted to be a doctor,” she told the publication. “By the time I headed off to college, I wanted to be an anesthesiologist. I did not change my mind about anesthesiology until I was being put to sleep in Calculus III at 8 a.m. in college.”

Jasmine Crockett Has Gone Viral Before

This latest tussle with Mace isn’t Crockett’s first viral exchange. In May of 2024, Crockett caught the public’s eye when Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga, responded to a question during a hearing with an insult. “I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you’re reading,” Greene said at the time.