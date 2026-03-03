Where Is ‘Outlander’ Filmed? Shooting Locations for the STARZ Series

Image Credit: James Minchin

The Scottish Highlands have always been a dream tourist location, but imagine working there? The cast and crew of Outlander, the long-running STARZ drama series, have been living that dream since 2013. Now that we’re approaching the show’s eighth and final season, the love for Scotland has only grown over time. So, where exactly did the show film over the past decade?

At the season 8 premiere in New York City, series leads Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan thanked their devoted fan base for “opening [their] hearts to our characters, for sharing this story with us, for being there for every single moment. You have kept us on the air for eight seasons.”

Here, we dive into the behind-the-scenes life from the set of Outlander, including where they filmed the show.

Where Is Outlander Filmed? Shooting Locations

Outlander has given Scotland’s tourism a boost since its 2014 release! Most scenes have been shot in Cumbernauld, and location shoots have taken place at Doune Castle in Stirling, Newtonmore in the Scottish Highlands, Rothiemurchus Forest in Aviemore, Loch Rannoch in the Highlands and Falkland and Culross in Fife — just to name a few.

When Does Season 8 of Outlander Come Out?

The first episode of season 8 premieres on Friday, March 6, 2026. The final season will follow Jamie and Claire in Fraser’s Ridge, where “new arrivals and changes made during their years away, [and] the Frasers are confronted with the question of what they are willing to sacrifice for the place they call home and, more importantly, what they would sacrifice to stay together.”

“While the Frasers keep a united front against outside intruders, family secrets finally coming to light threaten to tear them apart from the inside,” a season 8 description reads from STARZ. “Although they’ve left the war for America’s freedom behind, their fight for Fraser’s Ridge has only just begun.”

How Many Episodes Are in Season 8 of Outlander?

There are 10 episodes of season 8 in total.